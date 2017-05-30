Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The ‘tacit collusion’ in how big banks set fees Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investment bankers enjoy a sweet deal. They collect lush fees that rarely seem to go down, no matter how apparently fierce the competition might be or how off-putting their charges may be for customers.

Now, finally, this far-too-comfortable situation is being questioned by someone in authority. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) drew attention to the fat levies extracted by large global banks in its latest Business and Finance Outlook, published Tuesday.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

Also on The Globe and Mail

Leaving money to a secret beneficiary (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular