A mass exodus of U.S. investors from the Canadian oil patch has often been blamed for some of the weakness in energy-company shares since the crude-price collapse began. It doesn’t appear to have happened.

U.S. institutional ownership of large Canadian oil and gas companies has actually increased since oil prices began their downward spiral in the second half of 2014, according to a report by Toronto-Dominion Bank.

