Shane Dingman

Toronto accounting and invoicing software startup FreshBooks has raised an additional $54-million in venture capital from Canadian firm Georgian Partners, with participation from U.S. investors Accomplice and Oak Investment Partners.

“It’s a big, solid investment to further our mission,” says FreshBooks CEO Mike McDerment, who also said the money gives his company an “exciting” opportunity to go shopping for a strategic acquisition, though he expects most of the funding will be needed for internal development. The company continues to invest in new features, such as building collaboration tools into its software for clients and contractors. “We’re now very well capitalized. It sets us up not just to run the plan, to be open for opportunities as we see them.”

