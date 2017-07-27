Mundo Inc., which lists Amaya Inc. founder David Baazov among its investors, has yanked its initial public offering, citing “market conditions.”

The offering, which at one point was for $60-million, was pulled on Tuesday, according to a source in the underwriting syndicate. The person put the failed deal down to a slew of challenges, including cyclical markets, the difficulty of getting IPOs done for small-cap companies and a dearth of buyers.

