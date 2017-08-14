Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

U.K. investor pushes for Gibson Energy sale Add to ...

Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Gibson Energy Inc.’s largest shareholder says it’s frustrated with the slow pace of the company’s restructuring and is demanding a new round of asset sales to set the remaining oil-storage business up to be an attractive acquisition target.

M&G Investment Management Ltd., which owns 19.4 per cent of Calgary-based Gibson, said that the company remains unfocused despite some recent divestitures, leaving investors confused over the long-term strategy. This has hurt the share price and as a result, it should launch a strategic review and consider a sale, U.K.-based M&G said in a letter to Gibson chairman James Estey.

Follow Jeffrey Jones on Twitter: @the_Jeff_Jones

 

