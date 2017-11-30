Under Pressure: Why Enbridge sold $1.5-billion of new shares

For the past few weeks, the burning question swirling around Enbridge Inc. has not been whether to raise cash, but how: Sell assets or sell new shares?

The surprising answer came from management late Tuesday: We'll do both.

Following a strategic review, Enbridge announced plans late Tuesday to sell at least $3-billion of assets, and also labelled a total of $10-billion more as "non-core." The company also announced $2-billion in new share sales – $1.5-billion by the parent company and $500-million by subsidiary Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.

Enbridge also said it plans compound annual dividend growth of 10 per cent a year through 2020.

Investors seem pleased. Enbridge shares are up 6 per cent in early morning trading. Before these moves, shareholders were getting antsy about the prospect of slower dividend growth, and there was speculation the pipeline giant would have to be bold in order to shore up its finances.

Enbridge shares had slumped 7 per cent since the last earnings release in early November and were down 19 per cent since announcing the acquisition of Spectra Energy for $37-billion in September, 2016 – chief executive officer Al Monaco's expensive gamble to diversify the company away from oil pipelines by adding more natural gas infrastructure assets to its portfolio.

Hence the need to raise cash to keep funding the payout, as well as to fund the company's hefty construction pipeline. But it was a tricky scenario because Enbridge has already diluted existing shareholders a number of times in the past few years, mostly with the all-stock purchase of Spectra, but also with equity raises. The company sold $2.3-billion of new shares in early 2016.

Enbridge had the option to solely divest more assets. As of early November, the company had already unloaded $2.6-billion of them this year, and some research analysts believed more could be sold – which they considered a better option over raising more equity because the assets have been getting premium prices.

"We continue to believe that selling mature assets at elevated multiples and redeploying that capital into growth initiatives is an attractive way to drive 'per share' growth," RBC Dominion Securities analyst Robert Kwan wrote in early November.

"We prefer asset sales over a large equity issuance at [Enbridge]," BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Ben Pham wrote a few weeks ago, adding that he believed investors weren't giving Enbridge enough love at recent levels, and that the falling stock price presented a "once in a multiyear buying opportunity."

As part of its strategic review, Enbridge is taking some of their advice. But management decided asset sales weren't enough, adding in the big equity issue. Enbridge is now selling new shares at a weaker level, making the deal more dilutive than it would have been a few months back.

Yet if there's one thing energy companies have had to learn since the oil price started to crash in September, 2014, it's the need to get ahead of any foreseeable problems. Investors will hammer them if they don't.

Debt is starting to form a bit of a cloud over Enbridge, and it isn't some theoretical problem. In October, rating agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded subsidiary Enbridge Income Fund to Baa3 from Baa2. The downgrade "reflects very high levels of leverage and ongoing execution risk on the Line 3 Replacement project," which is a large development endeavour, the agency wrote. "The negative outlook remains in place until the company achieves a ratio of debt-to-earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortization below six times on a sustained basis." The income fund's current ratio stands at 6.7 times.

Moody's also has a negative outlook on the parent company, partly because debt was added through the Spectra acquisition. Although this outlook doesn't necessarily mean a downgrade is looming, it's enough to make management concerned – especially because Enbridge really values its investment-grade rating.

"We fully appreciate the cost of capital benefit that comes with four strong investment-grade credit ratings at the parent company," chief financial officer John Whelen said on a conference call in early November. "We want to have solid ratings … We want to have strong access to capital," he added later in the call.

Now Enbridge is selling $1.5-billion in new shares by way of a private placement to three institutional investors, and the subsidiary income fund is also raising $500-million in equity. Maybe it isn't necessary in the long run, but the deals will help to stave off any short-term fears as the company takes the steps necessary to keep those dividend increases coming.