Trading revenue at some major Wall Street firms tumbled in the second quarter, as low volatility across the fixed-income market resulted in fewer securities changing hands.
On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was the latest U.S. investment bank to report a slump in its trading division for the three months ended June 30, joining J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @chris_pelle, @niallcmcgee
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc$223.31-5.95(-2.60%)
- Wells Fargo & Co$54.80+0.09(+0.16%)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co$91.07-0.32(-0.35%)
- Citigroup Inc$66.89+0.06(+0.09%)
- Bank of America Corp$23.90-0.12(-0.50%)
- Updated July 18 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.