Trading revenue at some major Wall Street firms tumbled in the second quarter, as low volatility across the fixed-income market resulted in fewer securities changing hands.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was the latest U.S. investment bank to report a slump in its trading division for the three months ended June 30, joining J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co.

