When Hydro One announced a $4.4-billion bid for Washington-based Avista this month, chief executive Mayo Schmidt said that in scouting for a deal, the Toronto-based company found there are roughly 40 U.S. utilities that qualify as takeover targets in the consolidating sector.
There may soon be one less name on that list.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- TransCanada Corp$50.48+0.66(+1.32%)
- TransCanada Corp$63.31+0.70(+1.12%)
- Enbridge Inc$40.77+0.86(+2.15%)
- Enbridge Inc$51.18+1.00(+1.99%)
- Hydro One Ltd$22.75+0.15(+0.66%)
- Vectren Corp$66.57+0.41(+0.62%)
- Emera Inc$47.82+0.50(+1.06%)
- Fortis Inc$45.82+0.51(+1.13%)
- Fortis Inc$36.52+0.44(+1.22%)
- Altagas Ltd$27.71+0.16(+0.58%)
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc$179.98-0.47(-0.26%)
- Sempra Energy$118.63+0.35(+0.30%)
- Updated August 23 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.