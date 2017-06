Vitamin maker Jamieson Wellness Inc. is seeking to raise $300-million this summer by selling shares to the public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, joining a handful of Canadian consumer companies that have debuted this year after a dry 2016.

Jamieson, which was founded in 1922, is marketing its stock between $14 and $16 a share, according to an amended prospectus filed on Tuesday. It did not specify how many common shares it intends to sell.

