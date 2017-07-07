Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

Streetwise gives you news and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Why Bay Street is fretting over HBC’s Richard Baker Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

If there were a Hall of Fame for real estate investors, Richard Baker would be a unanimous, first-ballot inductee.

Ironically, Mr. Baker’s proven skills in property deals are making investors and lenders very nervous about what the Hudson Bay Co. governor may do next as head of Canada’s oldest company.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Sears Canada: The retailer's rise and decline (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular