Smart CEOs don’t surprise the market with deals. They take the time to sell investors on a growth strategy long before they announce a takeover.
Hydro One Ltd. chief executive officer Mayo Schmidt knows this. He's a veteran deal maker who built a dominant grain-handling business at Viterra Inc. by doing two dozen acquisitions over 12 years, before the company was sold and carved up.
