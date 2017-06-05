Bank of Nova Scotia brass used to throw an annual holiday cocktail party for journalists and spiced up the event a few years back by serving up pisco sours, a Peruvian favourite, to celebrate an acquisition in the South American country.

If they hold the bash this year, a shot of Mexican tequila or a Chilean Borgona wine punch, with fresh strawberries, may be required, if Scotiabank chief executive Brian Porter can deliver on an acquisition-based international growth strategy that boasts higher potential returns and less risk that the U.S. expansion plans playing out at rival Canadian banks.

