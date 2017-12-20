Supreme Court says Livent auditors liable but sets conditions

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Wednesday that accounting firm Deloitte LLP is liable for negligent work as auditor of defunct theatre company Livent Inc., but rejected part of the liability that Ontario's courts had established in the case and reduced Deloitte's required payments.

Livent collapsed in 1998 amid allegations of accounting fraud, and the company's bondholders have spent years battling Deloitte through the court system, alleging the audit firm was negligent in its work and ignored red flags of improper activity.

Wednesday's ruling was considered pivotal for the accounting industry, which has warned that the top court's decision could expose audit firms to many more lawsuits whenever fraud occurs at the company, potentially forcing auditors to resign at the first sign of any trouble at a company rather than risk legal liability.

Story continues below advertisement

The complex ruling does not open a wide door to future lawsuits, but establishes conditions that must be met for an auditor to be held responsible.

The ruling, for example, said Deloitte could not be held liable for its work in 1997 to help Livent raise new funds from investors – which included providing a comfort letter – because Deloitte did not have legal responsibilities as an auditor in that role. However, the court said Deloitte did have a duty of care in its work on the audit of Livent's 1997 financial statements.

"By negligently conducting the audit, and impairing Livent's shareholders' ability to oversee management, Deloitte exposed Livent to reasonably foreseeable risks, including losses that would have been avoided with a proper audit.... Deloitte owed Livent a duty of care, which it breached," the ruling said.

The Supreme Court was split in its decision, with four justices supporting the ruling and three others -- including former chief justice Beverley McLachlin -- dissenting and arguing Deloitte breached its duty of care but is not liable for covering losses largely caused by Livent's actions.

The Ontario Superior Court ruled in 2014 that Deloitte was negligent in its work, and awarded a total of $85-million in damages plus accrued interest now totalling more than $130-million. Deloitte appealed the decision to the Ontario Court of Appeal, but lost, and further appealed to the Supreme Court.

In its ruling Wednesday, the Supreme Court said Deloitte is only responsible for $40.4-million in damages, which was the portion specifically linked to the work on the 1997 financial statement audit.

In its arguments before the Supreme Court in February, the audit firm did not dispute that it was negligent in some of its work on Livent's 1997 financial statements, but said the courts have held the auditors responsible for far too high a level of damages beyond the direct impact of their audit work. It also argued it should not be held responsible for a fraud conducted by Livent itself through its own senior executives.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Livent staged live theatre shows such as Phantom of the Opera and Show Boat in the 1990s, but collapsed in 1998 after new owners bought the company and raised concerns about accounting problems. Company founders Garth Drabinsky and Myron Gottlieb were convicted of fraud and sentenced to jail terms, but have since been released.

The company is now out of business, but the lawsuit against the auditors was launched by its special receiver. A group of creditors led and financed the litigation and will receive much of the award.

The creditors did not launch the lawsuit directly because a 1997 Supreme Court decision involving Hercules Management Ltd. set out very narrow parameters for lawsuits against auditors to succeed, concluding auditors owed their duty to the company that hired them, and not to other stakeholders who used the audited financial statements.

Since that decision, it has been difficult for investors in Canada to sue auditors when companies collapse amid allegations of fraud, but the Livent case was seen as potentially opening a new route for lawsuits to proceed.