 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Air Canada says services restored after system outage causes flight delays

Air Canada says services restored after system outage causes flight delays

People carry luggage at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Dec. 20, 2013.

Mark Blinch/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Staff

Air Canada said Monday afternoon that it has resolved IT issues that disrupted departures and other operations.

Travellers were advised to check the status of their flights and check in at AirCanada.com before going to airports because the cancellation caused delays and some cancellations.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this situation has caused," Ben Smith, the carrier's president of passenger airlines said in a statement. "We appreciate our customers' patience and we have arranged additional staffing to get our customers on their way as soon as possible."

Story continues below advertisement

The airline has put a flexible rebooking policy in place so that customers can change flights without paying fees, depending on the availability of seats on affected flights.

Airports in Air Canada's key hub cities of Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto tweeted out earlier Monday that the airline's IT system was down, delaying flights and disrupting arrivals.

The disruption came two weeks after the airline had a computer issue that disrupted web and mobile check-ins and call centre operations and delayed boarding on some flights.

With The Canadian Press

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.