TD caps bank earnings with profit beat, dividend increase

Toronto-Dominion Bank boosted its dividend and blew past expectations for first-quarter profit even as it absorbed a $453-million writedown from U.S. tax changes.

The one-time charge was expected, and will be more than offset over time by a more generous U.S. tax regime, but it sapped first-quarter profit, which fell 7 per cent to $2.35-billion or $1.24 per share, compared with $2.53-billion or $1.32 a year earlier.

Yet after adjusting to exclude the tax writedown and other one-time items, Canada's second-largest bank by assets earned $1.56 a share. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.46.

TD also raised its quarterly dividend by a generous 7 cents, to 67 cents a share – an increase of 11.7 per cent.

The bank's results capped off a strong earnings season for financial institutions as all six of Canada's largest banks delivered better-than-expected profits in the first quarter. Strong economic growth, low unemployment and rising interest rates helped banks to maintain low loan losses and expand their margins.

First-quarter revenue was $9.36-billion, up 2.6 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

"Over all, it was a very good first quarter across all our businesses," said Riaz Ahmed, the bank's chief financial officer, in an interview. "We expect to carry that momentum throughout 2018."

In the bank's Canadian retail arm, its largest business, profit of $1.76-billion increased 12 per cent from a year ago, thanks to growth in loans and deposits as well as record trading volumes in the bank's direct investing business. That trading activity was so heavy to start the year that it caused intermittent outages on the online platform, leaving some customers frustrated, and delayed TD's launch of a new process for opening accounts online.

As a new stress test on uninsured mortgages makes it tougher for some home buyers to qualify for loans, TD's Canadian mortgage balances increased by a modest $600-million from the final quarter of 2017, to $190-billion, while home equity lines of credit grew by $2.3-billion, to $75.7-billion. While market data suggests housing sales have slowed somewhat, "it would take three to six months to see that effect in our book," Mr. Ahmed said.

TD's U.S. division, which includes about 1,300 branches, delivered standout growth as profit surged 19 per cent to $952-million, thanks in part to higher margins helped by rising interest rates as well as lower taxes. The sweeping tax changes the U.S. government passed late last year boosted TD's results by US$55-million to US$60-million in the first quarter, Mr. Ahmed said. All told, TD expects the new U.S. regime will lift its earnings by US$300-million in 2018.

"Really all aspects of the [U.S.] business are doing quite well," he said.

TD's expected loan losses increased 9 per cent to $693-million, as the bank reports results for the first time under a new accounting standard known as IFRS 9. The bank typically sees a small spike in provisions for credit losses – the money banks set aside to cover bad loans – as missed payments on credit cards and auto loans creep higher after the holiday season. But TD also adjusted its expectations for future losses.

"We have been in benign credit conditions for a long, long time," Mr. Ahmed said. "As you continue to be in good times, naturally you'd worry a little more about not-so-good times in the future."

The bank's capital markets division reported profit of $278-million, a 4-per-cent increase year over year, helped by strong trading conditions and TD's role advising on some large transactions, such as Thomson Reuters's sale of a majority stake in its financial and risk business to New York-based private equity firm Blackstone Group LP. (Woodbridge Co. Ltd., the Thomson family holding company and controlling shareholder of Thomson Reuters, also owns The Globe and Mail.)

TD's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 10.6 per cent, down from 10.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017.