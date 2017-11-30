TD Bank results outshone by smaller rival CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank reported fourth-quarter results that missed expectations amid lower revenue at its investment banking business, and was outshone by smaller rival Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , which posted forecast-busting numbers.

TD, Canada's second-biggest bank by market value, said on Thursday earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to $1.36 from $1.22 a year ago. Analysts had, on average, expected earnings of $1.39, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Net income, excluding one-off items, rose to $2.6-billion from $2.3-billion a year ago in the three months ended Oct. 31.

Revenue in TD's wholesale banking division fell 6 per cent to $694-million, reflecting weaker capital market activity.

Despite that weakness, Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed viewed TD's overall performance in the quarter as positive.

"We had a very strong third quarter and maybe coming out of that, analysts were looking at their models in a particular way but I think we had a fantastic outcome for Q4. It's our second-best quarter ever," he said in an interview.

CIBC reported fourth-quarter results which beat analyst expectations, helped by strong growth in its Canadian commercial banking and wealth management businesses.

Canada's fifth-biggest lender said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, increased to $2.81 in the quarter from $2.60 a year ago. Analysts had, on average, forecast earnings of $2.59, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

"CIBC came in well ahead of expectations on the back of exceptionally strong domestic retail and a better than forecast contribution from its new U.S. platform," said Barclays analyst John Aiken. "We would expect to see solid outperformance on CIBC today."