TD profit climbs on retail banking business

TD Bank says it earned $2.71-billion in its latest quarter, up from $2.30-billion a year ago, boosted by its Canadian and U.S. retail banking business.

The bank says the profit amounted to $1.42 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $1.20 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for what was the bank's fourth quarter totalled $9.27-billion, up from $8.75-billion.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $1.36 per diluted share, compared with $1.22 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of $1.39 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters.

For its full financial year, TD says it earned $10.52-billion or $5.50 per diluted share on $36.15-billion in revenue. That compared with a profit of $8.94-billion or $4.67 per diluted share on $34.32-billion in revenue a year earlier.

"Our businesses delivered good revenue growth and market share gains, and we made significant investments to transform and enhance the customer experience," TD president and chief executive Bharat Masrani said in a statement.