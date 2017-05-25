TD Bank had $2.5-billion of net income during the second quarter, up 22 per cent from a year ago. The earnings amounted to $1.31 per share.
That compared with $1.07 per share or $2.05-billion of net income during the same period last year.
The Toronto-based bank had $8.47-billion of revenue during the three-month period ended April 30, up from $8.26-billion a year ago.Report Typo/Error
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$63.040.00(0.00%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$46.970.00(0.00%)
- Updated May 24 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.