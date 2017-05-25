Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

TD Centre office towers in the financial district of Toronto. (Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
TD Centre office towers in the financial district of Toronto. (Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

TD profit grows 22 per cent to $2.5-billion Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

TD Bank had $2.5-billion of net income during the second quarter, up 22 per cent from a year ago. The earnings amounted to $1.31 per share.

That compared with $1.07 per share or $2.05-billion of net income during the same period last year.

The Toronto-based bank had $8.47-billion of revenue during the three-month period ended April 30, up from $8.26-billion a year ago.

