Three major Canadian banks reported higher second-quarter profits on Thursday, shrugging off concerns about the health of the domestic mortgage market as well as slower business activity in the U.S.

During the three months ended April 30, profit at Toronto-Dominion Bank increased by 22 per cent to $2.5-billion, rising from $2.05-billion a year ago. It benefited from a low effective tax rate and from the fact that it set aside less money to cover bad loans. It generated $8.5-billion in revenue, from $8.3-billion last year.

Royal Bank of Canada saw its net income increase 9 per cent in the second quarter to $2.8-billion, buoyed by robust results in capital markets, wealth management and investor and treasury services. Its revenue in the period climbed to $10.3-billion, up from $9.53-billion a year ago.

Lastly, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported net income of $1.05-billion during the second quarter, rising from $941-million during the same three-month period last year. Its results were fuelled by lower provisions and expenses and a reduced tax rate. It also said revenue across the bank jumped to $3.7-billion, from $3.6-billion.

These results follow in the steps of Bank of Montreal, which said on Wednesday that its second-quarter profit jumped 28 per cent. It earned $1.25-billion, up from $973-million a year ago when results were hampered by a restructuring charge.

