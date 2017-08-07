Technology revolutions are typically led by whiz kids in their 20s and 30s.

That approach is being turned on its head at FutureVault Inc., a three-year-old digital-finance company run by fiftysomething former bankers who are trying to change the way we store our most valuable personal information.

Toronto-based FutureVault is an online safety-deposit box, a secure site where people can store everything from wills, tax returns and car loans to medical records.

