Telus wireless gains top forecasts amid battle for market share

Telus Corp. won more new wireless customers than expected after battling for market share during a frenzy of promotions in December.

The Vancouver-based telecom company said Thursday it added 121,000 new contract wireless subscribers in the fourth quarter, beating expectations for around 100,000.

Telus came in behind BCE Inc., which also reported its earnings Thursday and posted a gain of 175,000 new customers in the period. But both were well ahead of their fellow national rival Rogers Communications Inc., which added 72,000.

Rogers, which was responsible for kicking off an intense, five-day period of wireless promotions in December, faced a computer glitch that left it unable to sign up certain customers for the deals and said it estimates it lost about 35,000 subscribers as a result.

Telus's fourth-quarter profit increased to $281-million, or 47 cents per share, up significantly from $81-million the same period a year earlier due to lower restructuring costs. In the fourth quarter of 2016, Telus spent $305-million on one-time payments to employees in exchange for wage freezes and lower overtime costs.

Telus reported total revenue of $3.467-billion, up 4.9 per cent from last year and roughly in line with analyst estimates. It recorded adjusted EBITDA of $1.164-billion, up 4.7 per cent and also in line with forecasts (EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

The company – which offers residential TV and broadband service in B.C., Alberta and parts of Quebec – added 21,000 new internet subscribers and 14,000 television customers in the fourth quarter, both down slightly from the same period in 2016.

Telus also published its financial outlook for 2018 on Thursday, saying it expects revenue growth in the range of 4 to 6 per cent and an increase in EBITDA of between 4 and 7 per cent.

After years of investing heavily in connecting customers' homes with fibre-optic cables to provide better internet and TV service, Telus said its spending on that program peaked last year and forecast free cash flow of up to $1.4-billion this year, up from $966-million in 2017.

Telus is, "entering 2018 with good momentum and with large capex spending in the rear-view mirror," Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi wrote in a note to clients Thursday morning.

The company has a conference call with investors scheduled for noon ET.