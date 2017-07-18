Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Tembec softwood lumber plant is seen in Senneterre Que. in this file photo. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
Nicolas Van Praet

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

The takeover of Canadian forest products company Tembec Inc. by Jacksonville, Fla.-based Rayonier Advanced Materials has been thrown into doubt as major shareholders of the Quebec firm voice their opposition to the friendly $807-million (U.S.) deal.

Oaktree Capital Management, a Los Angeles-based investment manager, said in a statement late Monday evening that it has won “significant support” from like-minded Tembec shareholders against the transaction. Oaktree, which holds a nearly 20 per cent stake in Tembec, doesn’t like the price and says Rayonier must increase its offer.

Follow Nicolas Van Praet on Twitter: @NickVanPraet

 
