About 200 nuclear reactors around the world will be shut down over the next 25 years, mostly in Europe, according to the International Energy Agency. That means a lot of work for the handful of companies specializing in the complex and dangerous job of dismantling plants. Those firms – including Areva, Rosatom's Nukem Technologies Engineering Services and Toshiba's Westinghouse – are increasingly turning away from humans to do this work and instead deploying robots and other new technologies. Dismantling a single plant can take decades and cost up to $1.1-billion (U.S.), depending on its size and age

NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS WORLDWIDE

 

By type, year connected and reference capacity

 

Pressurized

water reactor

Pressurized heavy

water reactor

Gas-cooled

reactor

Permanent

shutdown

Boiling water

reactor

Light water

graphite reactor

Size of circle indicates capacity

U.S.

operational

reactors

99

1960

1980

2000

France

58

Japan

42

China

37

Russia

35

The first nuclear reactor

South

Korea

25

CANADA

19

Ukraine

15

Germany

8

Sweden

10

Britain

15

Spain

7

India

22

Belgium

7

Taiwan

6

TOP COUNTRIES IN NUCLEAR POWER

 

Total net electrical capacity for world’s biggest

players, in thousands of MW

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

U.S.

France

Japan

China

Russia

1960

1980

2000

CARRIE COCKBURN, THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCES: REUTERS; POWER REACTOR INFORMATION

SYSTEM, INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY;

WORLD NUCLEAR ASSOCIATION; HYPERPHYSICS,

GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY.

