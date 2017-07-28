Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

File illustration photo of a hand silhouetted in front of a computer screen in Berlin May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski (PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI/REUTERS)

Chinese authorities have begun enlisting telecommunications firms to filter Internet traffic on a more granular level, intercepting traffic in household modems and on mobile phones. China’s firewall currently filters and blocks traffic between Chinese and overseas servers and is managed by authorities. Internet users in China resort to using Virtual Private Networks (VPN) to access blocked websites, but with the new regulation, their days of VPN use could be numbered.

