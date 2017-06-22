Warren Buffett doesn’t come cheap. Just ask Home Capital Group Inc.
His Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has agreed to indirectly buy $400-million of Home Capital’s shares – at a steep discount to the current trading price – and provide a new $2-billion line of credit on slightly better terms than the emergency loan the Toronto-based mortgage lender received in April.Report Typo/Error
