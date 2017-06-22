Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Signs for Home Trust Co., a subsidiary of Home Capital Group Inc., are seen outside the company's headquarters in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg)
Signs for Home Trust Co., a subsidiary of Home Capital Group Inc., are seen outside the company's headquarters in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg)

The nuts and bolts behind Home Capital’s deal with Berkshire Hathaway Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Warren Buffett doesn’t come cheap. Just ask Home Capital Group Inc.

His Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has agreed to indirectly buy $400-million of Home Capital’s shares – at a steep discount to the current trading price – and provide a new $2-billion line of credit on slightly better terms than the emergency loan the Toronto-based mortgage lender received in April.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Christina Pellegrini on Twitter: @chris_pelle

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: A look at digital currencies beyond bitcoin (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular