 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Thomson Reuters CEO Jim Smith to make full recovery after arrhythmia incident

Thomson Reuters CEO Jim Smith to make full recovery after arrhythmia incident

CEO Jim Smith, right, and Chairman David Thomson answer questions during the Thomson Reuters annual shareholders meeting in Toronto May 22, 2014.

PETER JONES/REUTERS

TORONTO
Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith is in stable condition after an arrhythmia incident on Feb. 12 and is expected to be released from hospital within the next two weeks.

Last week, the company said Smith was taken to a Toronto hospital after feeling unwell and was under observation at the hospital..

"Mr. Smith's condition is stable and doctors expect a full recovery," Thomson Reuters said in a statement on Tuesday. "It is expected that Mr. Smith will be released from the hospital within the next two weeks, followed by a period of further recovery," the statement added.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Financial Officer Stephane Bello continues to oversee Smith's responsibilities alongside his own, in line with the company's practice, the statement said.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.