A Tim Hortons franchisee filed a $500-million suit seeking class-action status on behalf of all the chain’s restaurant owners against the parent company and its top executives, claiming they misused money from the franchisees’ ad fund.

The legal claim says parent Restaurant Brands International Inc., which acquired Tim Hortons in late 2014 for $12.5-billion, has used “various strategies to extract more money out of the Tim Hortons franchise system at the expense of franchisees.”

