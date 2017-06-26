Discontent among Tim Hortons franchisees over the tight-fisted management of its parent company has spilled over south of the border.

The association that was formed last March to represent the franchisees – called the Great White North Franchisee Association (GWNFA) – said on Monday it has set up a U.S. division to provide Tim Hortons franchisees with a way to voice concerns “about the increasing mismanagement” of the fast-food restaurant operations.

The launch of the U.S. association comes amid rising tensions between Restaurant Brands International Inc., which acquired Tim Hortons in late 2014, and its franchisees over complaints that head office is pushing some expenses to store owners and, in some cases, modifying products and operations to save money or boost corporate profit margins.

Read more: Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons Amid rising push back from franchisees, Elias Diaz Sese last week stepped down as president of Tim Hortons and his responsibilities were taken over by Daniel Schwartz, chief executive officer of RBI, which also owns Burger King and Popeye Louisiana Kitchen.

Mr. Sese resigned on the same day that a Toronto franchisee of Tim Hortons, with the backing of the GWNFA, filed a $500-million lawsuit seeking class-action status on behalf of the chain’s Canadian restaurant owners against RBI and its top executives, claiming they misused money from the franchisees’ ad fund.

“The long-term success of franchise systems like Tim Hortons depends on trust in the franchisor and a fair and equitable distribution of profits,” Robert Einhorn, a lawyer at Zarco Einhorn Salkowski & Brito PA, a law firm that represents GWNFA USA, said on Monday. The Miami, Fla. –based firm is experienced at representing franchisee associations.

Mr. Einhorn said the Canadian and U.S. associations will work together to help address common concerns including:

Abuse of purchasing powers “to expropriate franchisee profits,” he said;

Imposing performance measurements that are designed to “enable expropriation without compensation”

Alleged intimidation of franchisees;

Limiting franchisees’ ability to sell franchises at fair market value;

Use of money from the franchisees’ ad fund.

The association said that the U.S. membership is made up of almost half of the U.S.-based franchisees, including those in Tim Hortons’s three main U.S. markets: Ohio, Michigan and New York.

RBI executives have said they disagree strongly and deny all the allegations that the franchisees have made about its business and the brand.

“It is very unfortunate that certain owners have chosen to make these public accusations,” Sami Siddiqui, president of Tim Hortons’s Canadian division, said last week in a letter to franchisees after the lawsuit was launched.. “As we have discussed many times before, these types of public accusations will only hurt the brand that all of you have worked so hard to build.”

RBI said in an e-mailed statement on Monday: “Our franchise owners are the foundation of our system and we have always and will continue to seek their counsel and work in close collaboration with them to deliver a great guest [customer] experience every day across our restaurants in the U.S.”

RBI has refused to deal with the GWNFA over franchisee issues, saying instead it recognizes only the franchisee-elected advisory board as the voice of the restaurant owners. Many franchisees say the advisory board is too controlled by the company and has failed to represent their interests.

RBI reiterated on Monday in its e-mail it is “committed to continued collaboration with our Franchise Advisory Board … to ensure that the Tim Hortons brand is healthy for the long run.”

The association said store owners’ concerns “have severely weakened franchisees’ operations in both countries, with many stores in the United States operating at a loss.”

RBI executives have insisted that overall franchisee profits have increased under their new ownership, which is controlled by Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital. 3G has also been involved in the takeovers of food companies Kraft and Heinz, as well as beer giants such as Anheuser Busch, where executives have also overseen aggressive cost-cutting drives and, in the process, shaken up those entire industries.

RBI is focused on expanding Tim Hortons internationally, including in the United States, where it has struggled for years to generate strong results and has recently seen some encouraging signs. RBI has set up new master franchisees south of the border to shore up Tim Hortons’s restaurant portfolio in new or existing markets.

Still, tackling the U.S. market isn’t easy. Rivals Starbucks Corp. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. have a stronghold on the café sector, controlling big swaths of territory and drawing in customers with loyalty programs, convenient sites and new digital payment plans. And Tim Hortons has stumbled in the United States in the past. In late fiscal 2015, it abruptly closed 27 restaurants in New York and Maine because of poor performance.

While in Canada Tim Hortons is a familiar name, partly stemming from founder and hockey legend Tim Horton – who played for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs – in the United States the chain isn’t as well known except to consumers in areas close to the border, such as in Buffalo.

