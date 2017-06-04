Executives at Tim Hortons’s parent company face shareholders at its annual meeting on Monday amid secret talks with disgruntled franchisees and mounting criticism of the chain’s cost-cutting efforts.

A group of franchisees formed the Great White North Franchisee Association in March to represent them in talks with Restaurant Brands International Inc., which owns the Canadian fast-food chain along with Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Report Typo/Error