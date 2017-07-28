Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Alphabet reported a nearly-21-per-cent jump in revenue from a year earlier, while Facebook’s sales surged more than 44 per cent during the same period. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)
Alphabet reported a nearly-21-per-cent jump in revenue from a year earlier, while Facebook’s sales surged more than 44 per cent during the same period. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Time to push back against the digital monopolists Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Every couple of decades, the world grapples with a new wave of monopolists. But nobody has ever seen empire-builders so insidiously powerful, so sweetly pernicious as our new digital overlords.

Alphabet Inc., the parent of Google and YouTube, is already enormous. So is the social media giant Facebook Inc. Yet, as we learned this week, they’re still growing at warp speed. Alphabet reported a nearly-21-per-cent jump in revenue from a year earlier, while Facebook’s sales surged more than 44 per cent during the same period.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: Choosing between bonds and GICs (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular