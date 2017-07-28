Every couple of decades, the world grapples with a new wave of monopolists. But nobody has ever seen empire-builders so insidiously powerful, so sweetly pernicious as our new digital overlords.

Alphabet Inc., the parent of Google and YouTube, is already enormous. So is the social media giant Facebook Inc. Yet, as we learned this week, they’re still growing at warp speed. Alphabet reported a nearly-21-per-cent jump in revenue from a year earlier, while Facebook’s sales surged more than 44 per cent during the same period.

Report Typo/Error