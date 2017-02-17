 Skip to main content

Canada's top 100 non-profit organizations (registered charities)

Again for 2018, The Globe and Mail, in partnership with CharityCan, has ranked Canada's 1,000 largest not-for-profit institutions.

This year, the ranking is based on donations received by the organization for which they issue a tax receipt (tax receipted gifts).

RankNon-Profit Organization (Registered Charity)Tax-Receipted Gifts ($000)Total Revenue ($000)Fiscal Period EndingTotal Assets ($000)Number of Full Time EmployeesCategoryProvince
1World Vision Canada 247,140 445,8309/30/201671,521477WelfareON
2The Canadian Red Cross Society 224,390 612,0823/31/2017401,9281510HealthON
3The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints In Canada 167,599 176,58512/31/2016681,578160ReligionAB
4Jewish Community Foundation Of Montreal 129,094 188,6783/31/20171,285,4838WelfareQC
5CanadaHelps Canadon 114,788 115,3026/30/20165,44623OtherON
6Plan International Canada Inc. 98,095 213,8096/30/201656,309209WelfareON
7The Governing Council Of The Salvation Army In Canada 96,447 257,4303/31/20171,141,342379ReligionON
8Canadian Cancer Society 93,347 170,8651/31/2017137,145945HealthON
9United Way Of Greater Toronto 87,338 176,7053/31/2017156,533216WelfareON
10Heart And Stroke Foundation Of Canada 87,187 144,1708/31/201689,903593HealthON
11The Governing Council Of The University Of Toronto 76,271 3,455,5724/30/20179,205,7399631EducationON
12Charitable Gift Funds Canada Foundation 73,283 100,40112/31/2016384,0110WelfareON
13Redemption Ministries Inc. 67,023 67,0238/31/2016432,3470ReligionQC
14The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation 66,072 212,7583/31/2017613,35877HealthON
15Compassion Canada 61,706 64,6156/30/201617,12198WelfareON
16The Hospital For Sick Children Foundation 61,096 228,5973/31/20171,128,192181HealthON
17Centraide Of Greater Montreal 53,169 58,0243/31/201757,21093WelfareQC
18The Foundation Of Greater Montreal 52,262 61,93612/31/2016139,42511WelfareQC
19United Way Of Calgary And Area 52,033 64,31012/31/201696,787135WelfareAB
20Conam Charitable Foundation 47,760 49,5356/30/201712,9670WelfareON
21Doctors Without Borders 47,641 66,85312/31/201639,05657HealthON
22The Azrieli Foundation 45,871 196,47912/31/20162,072,75420WelfareQC
23VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation 44,539 113,5663/31/2017274,24754HealthBC
24The Governors Of The University Of Calgary 41,707 131,8773/31/20173,833,5925118EducationAB
25Private Giving Foundation 40,987 52,73812/31/2016297,2650WelfareBC
26United Jewish Appeal Of Greater Toronto 39,905 88,1626/30/201644,72635WelfareON
27Royal Institution For The Advancement Of Learning McGill University 39,890 1,278,1294/30/20174,422,8006004EducationQC
28The St. Clair College Of Applied Arts And Technology 38,519 132,5913/31/2017212,153550EducationON
29Art Gallery Of Ontario 38,289 98,9473/31/2017253,781321Benefits to CommunityON
30Centre For Addiction And Mental Health Foundation 37,388 60,3013/31/2017128,11747HealthON
31Watch Tower Bible And Tract Society Of Canada 37,290 78,8288/31/201688,8630ReligionON
32Vancouver Foundation 37,262 144,65212/31/20161,150,30354WelfareBC
33Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation 36,214 170,7983/31/2017543,85189HealthON
34Queen'S University At Kingston 35,328 989,4294/30/20172,497,1122705EducationON
35Aqueduct Foundation 34,701 54,11412/31/2016196,5630WelfareBC
36The War Amputations Of Canada 34,212 35,80812/31/201648,022182WelfareON
37The University Of British Columbia 34,036 2,410,7133/31/20175,759,37511115EducationBC
38British Columbia's Children's Hospital Foundation 33,873 102,0233/31/2017348,128100HealthBC
39Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation For The Diocese Of Toronto, In Canada 33,509 204,45212/31/201695,628197ReligionON
40Multiple Sclerosis Society Of Canada 33,302 46,68312/31/201627,353313HealthON
41Bc Cancer Foundation 32,706 51,7533/31/2017134,49967HealthBC
42Strategic Charitable Giving Foundation 32,273 39,41312/31/2016221,3750WelfareON
43Benefaction Foundation 31,671 37,38112/31/201684,9470WelfareON
44The Catholic Independent Schools Of Vancouver Archdiocese 31,318 114,3486/30/201664,5101188EducationBC
45Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation 28,603 65,2653/31/2017231,67063WelfareON
46Aga Khan Foundation Canada/Fondation Aga Khan Canada 27,756 118,88012/31/2016481,35368WelfareON
47Health Partners International Of Canada 27,284 31,3979/30/20163,27714HealthQC
48The Nature Conservancy Of Canada 26,443 94,8035/31/2016798,676272Benefits to CommunityON
49Jewish Foundation Of Greater Toronto 26,349 87,3906/30/2016327,89478WelfareON
50Victoria Foundation 25,724 54,15012/31/2016251,55011WelfareBC
51Chalice (Canada) 24,743 25,5436/30/201612,19343ReligionNS
52The Sir Mortimer B. Davis Jewish General Hospital Foundation 24,708 56,9383/31/2017259,73028HealthQC
53United Way Prescott-Russell, Ottawa, Lanark And Renfrew Counties 23,625 27,0923/31/201722,27878WelfareON
54St Michael's Hospital Foundation 23,451 53,6543/31/2017178,56445HealthON
55Federation CJA 23,301 55,7043/31/2017108,897136WelfareQC
56Canadian Unicef Committee 22,656 30,00712/31/201611,39161WelfareON
57United Way Of Winnipeg 22,372 32,4263/31/201755,05287WelfareMB
58Power To Change Ministries 22,050 34,6236/30/20161,924440ReligionBC
59Christian Children'S Fund Of Canada 21,854 38,3533/31/201715,089156WelfareON
60The Calgary Foundation 21,706 61,2993/31/2017845,79232WelfareAB
61British Columbia Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals 21,457 35,11512/31/201657,884269Benefits to CommunityBC
62Beth Oloth Charitable Organization 21,453 44,5679/30/20165980ReligionON
63McMaster University 21,328 1,093,1554/30/20172,584,5394245EducationON
64University Of Saskatchewan 20,969 1,062,4374/30/20172,951,7906966EducationSK
65The Kidney Foundation Of Canada 20,394 27,79312/31/201620,608107HealthQC
66The Samaritan's Purse - Canada 19,687 59,04112/31/201627,65776ReligionAB
67United Way Of The Lower Mainland 19,628 37,6743/31/201747,20579WelfareBC
68Muslim Association Of Canada 19,325 28,04812/31/201668,262205ReligionON
69Mennonite Foundation Of Canada 19,141 25,70112/31/2016193,76816ReligionMB
70We Charity 18,797 51,08712/31/201645,967333Benefits to CommunityON
71Islamic Relief - IR Canada 18,557 28,66912/31/20167,92729WelfareON
72Sainte-Justine UHC Foundation 17,639 41,8823/31/201765,19258HealthQC
73Covenant House Toronto 17,525 25,2986/30/201629,956168WelfareON
74The Winnipeg Foundation 17,441 89,2899/30/2016764,82643WelfareMB
75Alberta Cancer Foundation 17,332 39,5393/31/2017162,77358HealthAB
76St. Paul's Hospital Foundation Of Vancouver 16,582 28,9873/31/201795,08039HealthBC
77The University Of Manitoba 16,469 936,3543/31/20172,536,9434785EducationMB
78The Arthritis Society 16,464 29,1003/31/201715,795136HealthON
79Union Gospel Mission 16,120 19,7406/30/20164,862147WelfareBC
80The Ottawa Hospital Foundation 16,056 32,5533/31/201794,19837WelfareON
81United Way Of The Alberta Capital Region 16,027 24,3593/31/201729,56164WelfareAB
82Kupas Hachesed Meoroth 15,943 22,46411/30/20161330WelfareQC
83Toronto Foundation 15,834 41,4893/31/2017348,60120WelfareON
84The Canadian National Institute For The Blind 15,621 80,4943/31/2017109,934634WelfareON
85Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation 15,607 36,1433/31/201650,072118HealthON
86William Osler Health System Foundation 15,458 22,2133/31/201734,63322HealthON
87Canadian National Christian Foundation 15,450 17,72112/31/201627,6868WelfareON
88Universite De Montreal 15,300 1,008,6524/30/20162,698,6665695EducationQC
89Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'At Canada Inc. 15,260 15,2606/30/201674,223121ReligionON
90University Of Guelph 15,211 821,2074/30/20172,015,0562925EducationON
91Canadian Diabetes Association 15,070 46,12612/31/201621,897272HealthON
92The University Of Western Ontario 14,979 1,217,4034/30/20173,004,6584445EducationON
93Télé-Université 14,380 53,6294/30/201732,396319EducationQC
94Movember Canada 14,208 15,5064/30/201756,32116HealthON
95John And Myrna Daniels Foundation 14,175 14,59512/31/201622,4040WelfareON
96University Hospital Foundation 14,171 39,0053/31/2017149,19828HealthAB
97Canadian Wildlife Federation 14,106 19,0442/28/201712,09966Benefits to CommunityON
98Cancer Research Society 14,032 21,5348/31/201631,84922HealthQC
99The Terry Fox Foundation 13,656 29,5743/31/201786,78339HealthBC
100London Health Sciences Foundation 13,029 28,7593/31/201777,92942HealthON

nec = Not Elsewhere Classified, na = not available/not meaningful

