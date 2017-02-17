Canada's top 100 non-profit organizations (registered charities)

Again for 2018, The Globe and Mail, in partnership with CharityCan, has ranked Canada's 1,000 largest not-for-profit institutions.

This year, the ranking is based on donations received by the organization for which they issue a tax receipt (tax receipted gifts).

Purchase a full report featuring the Top 1000 non-profit (registered charity) organizations to help target these organizations with your business services and products.

Rank Non-Profit Organization (Registered Charity) Tax-Receipted Gifts ($000) Total Revenue ($000) Fiscal Period Ending Total Assets ($000) Number of Full Time Employees Category Province 1 World Vision Canada 247,140 445,830 9/30/2016 71,521 477 Welfare ON 2 The Canadian Red Cross Society 224,390 612,082 3/31/2017 401,928 1510 Health ON 3 The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints In Canada 167,599 176,585 12/31/2016 681,578 160 Religion AB 4 Jewish Community Foundation Of Montreal 129,094 188,678 3/31/2017 1,285,483 8 Welfare QC 5 CanadaHelps Canadon 114,788 115,302 6/30/2016 5,446 23 Other ON 6 Plan International Canada Inc. 98,095 213,809 6/30/2016 56,309 209 Welfare ON 7 The Governing Council Of The Salvation Army In Canada 96,447 257,430 3/31/2017 1,141,342 379 Religion ON 8 Canadian Cancer Society 93,347 170,865 1/31/2017 137,145 945 Health ON 9 United Way Of Greater Toronto 87,338 176,705 3/31/2017 156,533 216 Welfare ON 10 Heart And Stroke Foundation Of Canada 87,187 144,170 8/31/2016 89,903 593 Health ON 11 The Governing Council Of The University Of Toronto 76,271 3,455,572 4/30/2017 9,205,739 9631 Education ON 12 Charitable Gift Funds Canada Foundation 73,283 100,401 12/31/2016 384,011 0 Welfare ON 13 Redemption Ministries Inc. 67,023 67,023 8/31/2016 432,347 0 Religion QC 14 The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation 66,072 212,758 3/31/2017 613,358 77 Health ON 15 Compassion Canada 61,706 64,615 6/30/2016 17,121 98 Welfare ON 16 The Hospital For Sick Children Foundation 61,096 228,597 3/31/2017 1,128,192 181 Health ON 17 Centraide Of Greater Montreal 53,169 58,024 3/31/2017 57,210 93 Welfare QC 18 The Foundation Of Greater Montreal 52,262 61,936 12/31/2016 139,425 11 Welfare QC 19 United Way Of Calgary And Area 52,033 64,310 12/31/2016 96,787 135 Welfare AB 20 Conam Charitable Foundation 47,760 49,535 6/30/2017 12,967 0 Welfare ON 21 Doctors Without Borders 47,641 66,853 12/31/2016 39,056 57 Health ON 22 The Azrieli Foundation 45,871 196,479 12/31/2016 2,072,754 20 Welfare QC 23 VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation 44,539 113,566 3/31/2017 274,247 54 Health BC 24 The Governors Of The University Of Calgary 41,707 131,877 3/31/2017 3,833,592 5118 Education AB 25 Private Giving Foundation 40,987 52,738 12/31/2016 297,265 0 Welfare BC 26 United Jewish Appeal Of Greater Toronto 39,905 88,162 6/30/2016 44,726 35 Welfare ON 27 Royal Institution For The Advancement Of Learning McGill University 39,890 1,278,129 4/30/2017 4,422,800 6004 Education QC 28 The St. Clair College Of Applied Arts And Technology 38,519 132,591 3/31/2017 212,153 550 Education ON 29 Art Gallery Of Ontario 38,289 98,947 3/31/2017 253,781 321 Benefits to Community ON 30 Centre For Addiction And Mental Health Foundation 37,388 60,301 3/31/2017 128,117 47 Health ON 31 Watch Tower Bible And Tract Society Of Canada 37,290 78,828 8/31/2016 88,863 0 Religion ON 32 Vancouver Foundation 37,262 144,652 12/31/2016 1,150,303 54 Welfare BC 33 Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation 36,214 170,798 3/31/2017 543,851 89 Health ON 34 Queen'S University At Kingston 35,328 989,429 4/30/2017 2,497,112 2705 Education ON 35 Aqueduct Foundation 34,701 54,114 12/31/2016 196,563 0 Welfare BC 36 The War Amputations Of Canada 34,212 35,808 12/31/2016 48,022 182 Welfare ON 37 The University Of British Columbia 34,036 2,410,713 3/31/2017 5,759,375 11115 Education BC 38 British Columbia's Children's Hospital Foundation 33,873 102,023 3/31/2017 348,128 100 Health BC 39 Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation For The Diocese Of Toronto, In Canada 33,509 204,452 12/31/2016 95,628 197 Religion ON 40 Multiple Sclerosis Society Of Canada 33,302 46,683 12/31/2016 27,353 313 Health ON 41 Bc Cancer Foundation 32,706 51,753 3/31/2017 134,499 67 Health BC 42 Strategic Charitable Giving Foundation 32,273 39,413 12/31/2016 221,375 0 Welfare ON 43 Benefaction Foundation 31,671 37,381 12/31/2016 84,947 0 Welfare ON 44 The Catholic Independent Schools Of Vancouver Archdiocese 31,318 114,348 6/30/2016 64,510 1188 Education BC 45 Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation 28,603 65,265 3/31/2017 231,670 63 Welfare ON 46 Aga Khan Foundation Canada/Fondation Aga Khan Canada 27,756 118,880 12/31/2016 481,353 68 Welfare ON 47 Health Partners International Of Canada 27,284 31,397 9/30/2016 3,277 14 Health QC 48 The Nature Conservancy Of Canada 26,443 94,803 5/31/2016 798,676 272 Benefits to Community ON 49 Jewish Foundation Of Greater Toronto 26,349 87,390 6/30/2016 327,894 78 Welfare ON 50 Victoria Foundation 25,724 54,150 12/31/2016 251,550 11 Welfare BC 51 Chalice (Canada) 24,743 25,543 6/30/2016 12,193 43 Religion NS 52 The Sir Mortimer B. Davis Jewish General Hospital Foundation 24,708 56,938 3/31/2017 259,730 28 Health QC 53 United Way Prescott-Russell, Ottawa, Lanark And Renfrew Counties 23,625 27,092 3/31/2017 22,278 78 Welfare ON 54 St Michael's Hospital Foundation 23,451 53,654 3/31/2017 178,564 45 Health ON 55 Federation CJA 23,301 55,704 3/31/2017 108,897 136 Welfare QC 56 Canadian Unicef Committee 22,656 30,007 12/31/2016 11,391 61 Welfare ON 57 United Way Of Winnipeg 22,372 32,426 3/31/2017 55,052 87 Welfare MB 58 Power To Change Ministries 22,050 34,623 6/30/2016 1,924 440 Religion BC 59 Christian Children'S Fund Of Canada 21,854 38,353 3/31/2017 15,089 156 Welfare ON 60 The Calgary Foundation 21,706 61,299 3/31/2017 845,792 32 Welfare AB 61 British Columbia Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals 21,457 35,115 12/31/2016 57,884 269 Benefits to Community BC 62 Beth Oloth Charitable Organization 21,453 44,567 9/30/2016 598 0 Religion ON 63 McMaster University 21,328 1,093,155 4/30/2017 2,584,539 4245 Education ON 64 University Of Saskatchewan 20,969 1,062,437 4/30/2017 2,951,790 6966 Education SK 65 The Kidney Foundation Of Canada 20,394 27,793 12/31/2016 20,608 107 Health QC 66 The Samaritan's Purse - Canada 19,687 59,041 12/31/2016 27,657 76 Religion AB 67 United Way Of The Lower Mainland 19,628 37,674 3/31/2017 47,205 79 Welfare BC 68 Muslim Association Of Canada 19,325 28,048 12/31/2016 68,262 205 Religion ON 69 Mennonite Foundation Of Canada 19,141 25,701 12/31/2016 193,768 16 Religion MB 70 We Charity 18,797 51,087 12/31/2016 45,967 333 Benefits to Community ON 71 Islamic Relief - IR Canada 18,557 28,669 12/31/2016 7,927 29 Welfare ON 72 Sainte-Justine UHC Foundation 17,639 41,882 3/31/2017 65,192 58 Health QC 73 Covenant House Toronto 17,525 25,298 6/30/2016 29,956 168 Welfare ON 74 The Winnipeg Foundation 17,441 89,289 9/30/2016 764,826 43 Welfare MB 75 Alberta Cancer Foundation 17,332 39,539 3/31/2017 162,773 58 Health AB 76 St. Paul's Hospital Foundation Of Vancouver 16,582 28,987 3/31/2017 95,080 39 Health BC 77 The University Of Manitoba 16,469 936,354 3/31/2017 2,536,943 4785 Education MB 78 The Arthritis Society 16,464 29,100 3/31/2017 15,795 136 Health ON 79 Union Gospel Mission 16,120 19,740 6/30/2016 4,862 147 Welfare BC 80 The Ottawa Hospital Foundation 16,056 32,553 3/31/2017 94,198 37 Welfare ON 81 United Way Of The Alberta Capital Region 16,027 24,359 3/31/2017 29,561 64 Welfare AB 82 Kupas Hachesed Meoroth 15,943 22,464 11/30/2016 133 0 Welfare QC 83 Toronto Foundation 15,834 41,489 3/31/2017 348,601 20 Welfare ON 84 The Canadian National Institute For The Blind 15,621 80,494 3/31/2017 109,934 634 Welfare ON 85 Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation 15,607 36,143 3/31/2016 50,072 118 Health ON 86 William Osler Health System Foundation 15,458 22,213 3/31/2017 34,633 22 Health ON 87 Canadian National Christian Foundation 15,450 17,721 12/31/2016 27,686 8 Welfare ON 88 Universite De Montreal 15,300 1,008,652 4/30/2016 2,698,666 5695 Education QC 89 Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'At Canada Inc. 15,260 15,260 6/30/2016 74,223 121 Religion ON 90 University Of Guelph 15,211 821,207 4/30/2017 2,015,056 2925 Education ON 91 Canadian Diabetes Association 15,070 46,126 12/31/2016 21,897 272 Health ON 92 The University Of Western Ontario 14,979 1,217,403 4/30/2017 3,004,658 4445 Education ON 93 Télé-Université 14,380 53,629 4/30/2017 32,396 319 Education QC 94 Movember Canada 14,208 15,506 4/30/2017 56,321 16 Health ON 95 John And Myrna Daniels Foundation 14,175 14,595 12/31/2016 22,404 0 Welfare ON 96 University Hospital Foundation 14,171 39,005 3/31/2017 149,198 28 Health AB 97 Canadian Wildlife Federation 14,106 19,044 2/28/2017 12,099 66 Benefits to Community ON 98 Cancer Research Society 14,032 21,534 8/31/2016 31,849 22 Health QC 99 The Terry Fox Foundation 13,656 29,574 3/31/2017 86,783 39 Health BC 100 London Health Sciences Foundation 13,029 28,759 3/31/2017 77,929 42 Health ON