Canada's top 100 non-profit organizations (registered charities)

Again for 2018, The Globe and Mail, in partnership with CharityCan, has ranked Canada's 1,000 largest not-for-profit institutions.
This year, the ranking is based on donations received by the organization for which they issue a tax receipt (tax receipted gifts).
|Rank
|Non-Profit Organization (Registered Charity)
|Tax-Receipted Gifts ($000)
|Total Revenue ($000)
|Fiscal Period Ending
|Total Assets ($000)
|Number of Full Time Employees
|Category
|Province
|1
|World Vision Canada
|247,140
|445,830
|9/30/2016
|71,521
|477
|Welfare
|ON
|2
|The Canadian Red Cross Society
|224,390
|612,082
|3/31/2017
|401,928
|1510
|Health
|ON
|3
|The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints In Canada
|167,599
|176,585
|12/31/2016
|681,578
|160
|Religion
|AB
|4
|Jewish Community Foundation Of Montreal
|129,094
|188,678
|3/31/2017
|1,285,483
|8
|Welfare
|QC
|5
|CanadaHelps Canadon
|114,788
|115,302
|6/30/2016
|5,446
|23
|Other
|ON
|6
|Plan International Canada Inc.
|98,095
|213,809
|6/30/2016
|56,309
|209
|Welfare
|ON
|7
|The Governing Council Of The Salvation Army In Canada
|96,447
|257,430
|3/31/2017
|1,141,342
|379
|Religion
|ON
|8
|Canadian Cancer Society
|93,347
|170,865
|1/31/2017
|137,145
|945
|Health
|ON
|9
|United Way Of Greater Toronto
|87,338
|176,705
|3/31/2017
|156,533
|216
|Welfare
|ON
|10
|Heart And Stroke Foundation Of Canada
|87,187
|144,170
|8/31/2016
|89,903
|593
|Health
|ON
|11
|The Governing Council Of The University Of Toronto
|76,271
|3,455,572
|4/30/2017
|9,205,739
|9631
|Education
|ON
|12
|Charitable Gift Funds Canada Foundation
|73,283
|100,401
|12/31/2016
|384,011
|0
|Welfare
|ON
|13
|Redemption Ministries Inc.
|67,023
|67,023
|8/31/2016
|432,347
|0
|Religion
|QC
|14
|The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation
|66,072
|212,758
|3/31/2017
|613,358
|77
|Health
|ON
|15
|Compassion Canada
|61,706
|64,615
|6/30/2016
|17,121
|98
|Welfare
|ON
|16
|The Hospital For Sick Children Foundation
|61,096
|228,597
|3/31/2017
|1,128,192
|181
|Health
|ON
|17
|Centraide Of Greater Montreal
|53,169
|58,024
|3/31/2017
|57,210
|93
|Welfare
|QC
|18
|The Foundation Of Greater Montreal
|52,262
|61,936
|12/31/2016
|139,425
|11
|Welfare
|QC
|19
|United Way Of Calgary And Area
|52,033
|64,310
|12/31/2016
|96,787
|135
|Welfare
|AB
|20
|Conam Charitable Foundation
|47,760
|49,535
|6/30/2017
|12,967
|0
|Welfare
|ON
|21
|Doctors Without Borders
|47,641
|66,853
|12/31/2016
|39,056
|57
|Health
|ON
|22
|The Azrieli Foundation
|45,871
|196,479
|12/31/2016
|2,072,754
|20
|Welfare
|QC
|23
|VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation
|44,539
|113,566
|3/31/2017
|274,247
|54
|Health
|BC
|24
|The Governors Of The University Of Calgary
|41,707
|131,877
|3/31/2017
|3,833,592
|5118
|Education
|AB
|25
|Private Giving Foundation
|40,987
|52,738
|12/31/2016
|297,265
|0
|Welfare
|BC
|26
|United Jewish Appeal Of Greater Toronto
|39,905
|88,162
|6/30/2016
|44,726
|35
|Welfare
|ON
|27
|Royal Institution For The Advancement Of Learning McGill University
|39,890
|1,278,129
|4/30/2017
|4,422,800
|6004
|Education
|QC
|28
|The St. Clair College Of Applied Arts And Technology
|38,519
|132,591
|3/31/2017
|212,153
|550
|Education
|ON
|29
|Art Gallery Of Ontario
|38,289
|98,947
|3/31/2017
|253,781
|321
|Benefits to Community
|ON
|30
|Centre For Addiction And Mental Health Foundation
|37,388
|60,301
|3/31/2017
|128,117
|47
|Health
|ON
|31
|Watch Tower Bible And Tract Society Of Canada
|37,290
|78,828
|8/31/2016
|88,863
|0
|Religion
|ON
|32
|Vancouver Foundation
|37,262
|144,652
|12/31/2016
|1,150,303
|54
|Welfare
|BC
|33
|Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation
|36,214
|170,798
|3/31/2017
|543,851
|89
|Health
|ON
|34
|Queen'S University At Kingston
|35,328
|989,429
|4/30/2017
|2,497,112
|2705
|Education
|ON
|35
|Aqueduct Foundation
|34,701
|54,114
|12/31/2016
|196,563
|0
|Welfare
|BC
|36
|The War Amputations Of Canada
|34,212
|35,808
|12/31/2016
|48,022
|182
|Welfare
|ON
|37
|The University Of British Columbia
|34,036
|2,410,713
|3/31/2017
|5,759,375
|11115
|Education
|BC
|38
|British Columbia's Children's Hospital Foundation
|33,873
|102,023
|3/31/2017
|348,128
|100
|Health
|BC
|39
|Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation For The Diocese Of Toronto, In Canada
|33,509
|204,452
|12/31/2016
|95,628
|197
|Religion
|ON
|40
|Multiple Sclerosis Society Of Canada
|33,302
|46,683
|12/31/2016
|27,353
|313
|Health
|ON
|41
|Bc Cancer Foundation
|32,706
|51,753
|3/31/2017
|134,499
|67
|Health
|BC
|42
|Strategic Charitable Giving Foundation
|32,273
|39,413
|12/31/2016
|221,375
|0
|Welfare
|ON
|43
|Benefaction Foundation
|31,671
|37,381
|12/31/2016
|84,947
|0
|Welfare
|ON
|44
|The Catholic Independent Schools Of Vancouver Archdiocese
|31,318
|114,348
|6/30/2016
|64,510
|1188
|Education
|BC
|45
|Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation
|28,603
|65,265
|3/31/2017
|231,670
|63
|Welfare
|ON
|46
|Aga Khan Foundation Canada/Fondation Aga Khan Canada
|27,756
|118,880
|12/31/2016
|481,353
|68
|Welfare
|ON
|47
|Health Partners International Of Canada
|27,284
|31,397
|9/30/2016
|3,277
|14
|Health
|QC
|48
|The Nature Conservancy Of Canada
|26,443
|94,803
|5/31/2016
|798,676
|272
|Benefits to Community
|ON
|49
|Jewish Foundation Of Greater Toronto
|26,349
|87,390
|6/30/2016
|327,894
|78
|Welfare
|ON
|50
|Victoria Foundation
|25,724
|54,150
|12/31/2016
|251,550
|11
|Welfare
|BC
|51
|Chalice (Canada)
|24,743
|25,543
|6/30/2016
|12,193
|43
|Religion
|NS
|52
|The Sir Mortimer B. Davis Jewish General Hospital Foundation
|24,708
|56,938
|3/31/2017
|259,730
|28
|Health
|QC
|53
|United Way Prescott-Russell, Ottawa, Lanark And Renfrew Counties
|23,625
|27,092
|3/31/2017
|22,278
|78
|Welfare
|ON
|54
|St Michael's Hospital Foundation
|23,451
|53,654
|3/31/2017
|178,564
|45
|Health
|ON
|55
|Federation CJA
|23,301
|55,704
|3/31/2017
|108,897
|136
|Welfare
|QC
|56
|Canadian Unicef Committee
|22,656
|30,007
|12/31/2016
|11,391
|61
|Welfare
|ON
|57
|United Way Of Winnipeg
|22,372
|32,426
|3/31/2017
|55,052
|87
|Welfare
|MB
|58
|Power To Change Ministries
|22,050
|34,623
|6/30/2016
|1,924
|440
|Religion
|BC
|59
|Christian Children'S Fund Of Canada
|21,854
|38,353
|3/31/2017
|15,089
|156
|Welfare
|ON
|60
|The Calgary Foundation
|21,706
|61,299
|3/31/2017
|845,792
|32
|Welfare
|AB
|61
|British Columbia Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals
|21,457
|35,115
|12/31/2016
|57,884
|269
|Benefits to Community
|BC
|62
|Beth Oloth Charitable Organization
|21,453
|44,567
|9/30/2016
|598
|0
|Religion
|ON
|63
|McMaster University
|21,328
|1,093,155
|4/30/2017
|2,584,539
|4245
|Education
|ON
|64
|University Of Saskatchewan
|20,969
|1,062,437
|4/30/2017
|2,951,790
|6966
|Education
|SK
|65
|The Kidney Foundation Of Canada
|20,394
|27,793
|12/31/2016
|20,608
|107
|Health
|QC
|66
|The Samaritan's Purse - Canada
|19,687
|59,041
|12/31/2016
|27,657
|76
|Religion
|AB
|67
|United Way Of The Lower Mainland
|19,628
|37,674
|3/31/2017
|47,205
|79
|Welfare
|BC
|68
|Muslim Association Of Canada
|19,325
|28,048
|12/31/2016
|68,262
|205
|Religion
|ON
|69
|Mennonite Foundation Of Canada
|19,141
|25,701
|12/31/2016
|193,768
|16
|Religion
|MB
|70
|We Charity
|18,797
|51,087
|12/31/2016
|45,967
|333
|Benefits to Community
|ON
|71
|Islamic Relief - IR Canada
|18,557
|28,669
|12/31/2016
|7,927
|29
|Welfare
|ON
|72
|Sainte-Justine UHC Foundation
|17,639
|41,882
|3/31/2017
|65,192
|58
|Health
|QC
|73
|Covenant House Toronto
|17,525
|25,298
|6/30/2016
|29,956
|168
|Welfare
|ON
|74
|The Winnipeg Foundation
|17,441
|89,289
|9/30/2016
|764,826
|43
|Welfare
|MB
|75
|Alberta Cancer Foundation
|17,332
|39,539
|3/31/2017
|162,773
|58
|Health
|AB
|76
|St. Paul's Hospital Foundation Of Vancouver
|16,582
|28,987
|3/31/2017
|95,080
|39
|Health
|BC
|77
|The University Of Manitoba
|16,469
|936,354
|3/31/2017
|2,536,943
|4785
|Education
|MB
|78
|The Arthritis Society
|16,464
|29,100
|3/31/2017
|15,795
|136
|Health
|ON
|79
|Union Gospel Mission
|16,120
|19,740
|6/30/2016
|4,862
|147
|Welfare
|BC
|80
|The Ottawa Hospital Foundation
|16,056
|32,553
|3/31/2017
|94,198
|37
|Welfare
|ON
|81
|United Way Of The Alberta Capital Region
|16,027
|24,359
|3/31/2017
|29,561
|64
|Welfare
|AB
|82
|Kupas Hachesed Meoroth
|15,943
|22,464
|11/30/2016
|133
|0
|Welfare
|QC
|83
|Toronto Foundation
|15,834
|41,489
|3/31/2017
|348,601
|20
|Welfare
|ON
|84
|The Canadian National Institute For The Blind
|15,621
|80,494
|3/31/2017
|109,934
|634
|Welfare
|ON
|85
|Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation
|15,607
|36,143
|3/31/2016
|50,072
|118
|Health
|ON
|86
|William Osler Health System Foundation
|15,458
|22,213
|3/31/2017
|34,633
|22
|Health
|ON
|87
|Canadian National Christian Foundation
|15,450
|17,721
|12/31/2016
|27,686
|8
|Welfare
|ON
|88
|Universite De Montreal
|15,300
|1,008,652
|4/30/2016
|2,698,666
|5695
|Education
|QC
|89
|Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'At Canada Inc.
|15,260
|15,260
|6/30/2016
|74,223
|121
|Religion
|ON
|90
|University Of Guelph
|15,211
|821,207
|4/30/2017
|2,015,056
|2925
|Education
|ON
|91
|Canadian Diabetes Association
|15,070
|46,126
|12/31/2016
|21,897
|272
|Health
|ON
|92
|The University Of Western Ontario
|14,979
|1,217,403
|4/30/2017
|3,004,658
|4445
|Education
|ON
|93
|Télé-Université
|14,380
|53,629
|4/30/2017
|32,396
|319
|Education
|QC
|94
|Movember Canada
|14,208
|15,506
|4/30/2017
|56,321
|16
|Health
|ON
|95
|John And Myrna Daniels Foundation
|14,175
|14,595
|12/31/2016
|22,404
|0
|Welfare
|ON
|96
|University Hospital Foundation
|14,171
|39,005
|3/31/2017
|149,198
|28
|Health
|AB
|97
|Canadian Wildlife Federation
|14,106
|19,044
|2/28/2017
|12,099
|66
|Benefits to Community
|ON
|98
|Cancer Research Society
|14,032
|21,534
|8/31/2016
|31,849
|22
|Health
|QC
|99
|The Terry Fox Foundation
|13,656
|29,574
|3/31/2017
|86,783
|39
|Health
|BC
|100
|London Health Sciences Foundation
|13,029
|28,759
|3/31/2017
|77,929
|42
|Health
|ON
Top 100 non-profit organizations (registered charities)
© Copyright 2018 The Globe and Mail Inc. and Third Sector Publishing All rights reserved.
Reproduction or distribution is prohibited without express written permission of The Globe and Mail Inc. and Third Sector Publishing
More information available at www.charitycan.ca
nec = Not Elsewhere Classified, na = not available/not meaningful
