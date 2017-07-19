Top 50 Report on Business - The Funding Portal
|Rank
|Company name
|$ Amount
|Date of funding
|Industry sector
|Funding Program or Type
|Purpose for funding
|1
|FCA Canada Inc. (Chrysler)
|85,800,000
|6/15/2016
|Manufacturing
|Jobs and Prosperity Fund
|Innovation
|2
|AE Côte-Nord Canada Bioenergy Inc.
|76,500,000
|7/13/2016
|Cleantech
|SD Tech Fund; Investments in Forest Industry Transformation; Investissement Québec
|Innovation
|3
|Enerkem Alberta Biofuels LP
|67,100,000
|3/4/2016
|Cleantech
|SD Tech Fund; Western Innovation Initiative
|Innovation
|4
|Bombardier Inc.
|54,150,000
|10/11/2016
|Manufacturing
|Technology Demonstration Program; Industry-Academic R&D Collaboration
|Innovation
|5
|MDA Systems Ltd.
|54,000,000
|3/31/2016
|Telecom
|Contribution
|Technology Demonstration
|6
|Tata Steel Minerals Ltd.
|50,000,000
|11/1/2016
|Mining and Natural Resources
|Loan
|Growth
|6
|IAMGOLD Corporation
|50,000,000
|6/23/2016
|Mining and Natural Resources
|Loan
|Growth
|8
|Calfrac Well Services
|46,400,000
|9/26/2016
|Energy
|Heritage Fund
|Innovation
|9
|TransAlta Renewables
|45,900,000
|9/26/2016
|Cleantech
|Heritage Fund
|Growth
|10
|C.T.M.A. Traversier Ltée
|43,179,221
|5/5/2016
|Transportation
|Contribution
|Operations
|11
|Produits Kruger
|39,500,000
|7/25/2016
|Manufacturing
|Loan
|Growth, Export
|12
|Sonaca Montréal Inc.
|23,250,000
|7/11/2016
|Manufacturing
|Loan; Quebec Economic Development Program; NRC-IRAP
|Equipment
|13
|Nemaska Lithium Inc.
|16,220,000
|4/5/2016
|Mining and Natural Resources
|Technoclimat; SD Tech Fund; NRC-IRAP
|Innovation
|14
|Fruit D'or inc.
|15,654,250
|2/12/2016
|Agriculture
|AgriInnovation; Loan; NRC-IRAP
|Innovation
|15
|Hanwha L&C Canada Inc.
|15,000,000
|9/26/2016
|Manufacturing
|Investing in Business Growth and Productivity
|Innovation
|16
|AP&C Revêtements et poudres avancées (AP&C)
|13,753,000
|7/15/2016
|Manufacturing
|Quebec Economic Development Program; Loan; NRC-IRAP
|Innovation
|17
|Vitalus Nutrition Inc.
|13,500,000
|3/30/2016
|Agriculture
|AgriInnovation; Western Innovation Initiative
|Innovation
|18
|Nsolv Corporation
|13,000,000
|3/18/2016
|Cleantech
|SD Tech Fund
|Innovation
|19
|General Fusion Inc.
|12,748,560
|3/18/2016
|Cleantech
|SD Tech Fund
|Innovation
|20
|ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks Americas Ltd.
|12,726,760
|3/23/2016
|Manufacturing
|Advanced Manufacturing Fund (AMF)
|Innovation
|21
|Xplornet Communications Inc.
|12,547,580
|8/31/2016
|Telecom
|Contribution
|Equipment
|22
|Acadian Wild Blueberry Co
|12,000,000
|10/17/2016
|Agriculture
|Loan
|Growth
|23
|Bay Ferries Limited
|11,434,732
|07/03/2016
|Transportation
|Contribution
|Operations
|24
|TM4
|10,928,900
|1/20/2016
|Cleantech
|Loan/Contribution; NRC-IRAP
|Innovation
|25
|Comet Biorefining Inc.
|10,890,000
|3/18/2016
|Cleantech
|SD Tech Fund
|Innovation
|26
|Parrish & Heimbecker Limited
|10,000,000
|3/31/2016
|Agriculture
|AgriInnovation
|Innovation
|26
|SBI BioEnergy Inc.
|10,000,000
|3/15/2016
|Cleantech
|Methane Challenge
|Innovation
|28
|Nexolia BioÉnergie
|9,825,000
|6/27/2016
|Cleantech
|Loan
|Growth
|29
|Pravala Networks Inc. and Pravala Inc.
|9,742,500
|3/31/2016
|Telecom
|Contribution
|Innovation
|30
|Produits Forestiers Arbec
|8,700,000
|6/6/2016
|Manufacturing
|Loan
|Equipment
|31
|Eeyou Communications Network
|8,316,490
|9/20/2016
|Telecom
|Contribution
|Innovation
|32
|Mecaer Amérique
|8,000,000
|7/11/2016
|Manufacturing
|Loan
|Innovation
|33
|Integrity Tool & Mold Inc
|7,999,838
|5/12/2016
|Manufacturing
|Southwestern Ontario Development Fund (SWODF)
|Growth
|34
|Manitoba NetSet Ltd.
|7,999,684
|2/10/2016
|Telecom
|Contribution
|Innovation
|35
|Saltworks Technologies Inc.
|7,933,500
|11/2/2016
|Cleantech
|Western Innovation Initiative; SD Tech Fund; NRC-IRAP
|Innovation
|36
|TUGLIQ ENERGY CO.
|7,800,000
|5/8/2016
|Energy
|Contribution
|Equipment
|37
|CO2 SOLUTIONS INC.
|7,747,000
|3/16/2016
|Cleantech
|Contribution and SD Tech Fund
|Innovation
|38
|Loop Energy Inc.
|7,650,000
|3/18/2016
|Cleantech
|SD Tech Fund; NRC-IRAP
|Innovation
|39
|Raufoss Canada
|7,000,000
|7/22/2016
|Manufacturing
|Loan
|Equipment
|40
|Elevation Pictures Corp.
|6,239,010
|2/19/2016
|Arts
|Grant
|Operations
|41
|Aeponyx Inc.
|6,107,563
|9/26/2016
|Cleantech
|SD Tech Fund
|Innovation
|41
|Farmers Edge Inc.
|6,107,563
|9/26/2016
|Cleantech
|SD Tech Fund
|Innovation
|43
|Pine Cliff Energy
|6,100,000
|9/26/2016
|Energy
|Heritage Fund
|Growth
|44
|Mines de fer Champion limitée
|6,000,000
|4/12/2016
|Mining and Natural Resources
|Loan
|Growth
|44
|Northern Harvest Sea Farms Inc
|6,000,000
|12/5/2016
|Agriculture
|Grant
|Growth
|46
|Terrestrial Energy Inc.
|5,739,167
|3/18/2016
|Cleantech
|SD Tech Fund
|Innovation
|47
|RAB Energy Group Inc.
|5,600,000
|3/23/2016
|Manufacturing
|Contribution
|Operations
|48
|Opus One Solutions Energy Corporation
|5,422,500
|9/26/2016
|Cleantech
|SD Tech Fund; NRC-IRAP
|Innovation
|49
|Commstream Gigalinks Inc.
|5,016,000
|11/14/2016
|Telecom
|Contribution
|Innovation
|50
|Technologies Orbite inc.
|5,000,000
|6/6/2016
|Mining and Natural Resources
|Loan
|Operations
