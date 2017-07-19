Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This table is a ranking of the top 50 Canadian organizations that received government funding in 2016 sorted by total amount received.
 

RankCompany name$ AmountDate of fundingIndustry sectorFunding Program or TypePurpose for funding
1FCA Canada Inc. (Chrysler)85,800,0006/15/2016ManufacturingJobs and Prosperity FundInnovation
2AE Côte-Nord Canada Bioenergy Inc.76,500,0007/13/2016CleantechSD Tech Fund; Investments in Forest Industry Transformation; Investissement QuébecInnovation
3Enerkem Alberta Biofuels LP67,100,0003/4/2016CleantechSD Tech Fund; Western Innovation InitiativeInnovation
4Bombardier Inc.54,150,00010/11/2016ManufacturingTechnology Demonstration Program; Industry-Academic R&D CollaborationInnovation
5MDA Systems Ltd.54,000,0003/31/2016TelecomContributionTechnology Demonstration
6Tata Steel Minerals Ltd.50,000,00011/1/2016Mining and Natural ResourcesLoanGrowth
6IAMGOLD Corporation50,000,0006/23/2016Mining and Natural ResourcesLoanGrowth
8Calfrac Well Services46,400,0009/26/2016EnergyHeritage FundInnovation
9TransAlta Renewables45,900,0009/26/2016CleantechHeritage FundGrowth
10C.T.M.A. Traversier Ltée43,179,2215/5/2016TransportationContributionOperations
11Produits Kruger39,500,0007/25/2016ManufacturingLoanGrowth, Export
12Sonaca Montréal Inc.23,250,0007/11/2016ManufacturingLoan; Quebec Economic Development Program; NRC-IRAPEquipment
13Nemaska Lithium Inc.16,220,0004/5/2016Mining and Natural ResourcesTechnoclimat; SD Tech Fund; NRC-IRAPInnovation
14Fruit D'or inc.15,654,2502/12/2016AgricultureAgriInnovation; Loan; NRC-IRAPInnovation
15Hanwha L&C Canada Inc.15,000,0009/26/2016ManufacturingInvesting in Business Growth and ProductivityInnovation
16AP&C Revêtements et poudres avancées (AP&C)13,753,0007/15/2016ManufacturingQuebec Economic Development Program; Loan; NRC-IRAPInnovation
17Vitalus Nutrition Inc.13,500,0003/30/2016AgricultureAgriInnovation; Western Innovation InitiativeInnovation
18Nsolv Corporation13,000,0003/18/2016CleantechSD Tech FundInnovation
19General Fusion Inc.12,748,5603/18/2016CleantechSD Tech FundInnovation
20ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks Americas Ltd.12,726,7603/23/2016ManufacturingAdvanced Manufacturing Fund (AMF)Innovation
21Xplornet Communications Inc.12,547,5808/31/2016TelecomContributionEquipment
22Acadian Wild Blueberry Co12,000,00010/17/2016AgricultureLoanGrowth
23Bay Ferries Limited11,434,73207/03/2016TransportationContributionOperations
24TM410,928,9001/20/2016CleantechLoan/Contribution; NRC-IRAPInnovation
25Comet Biorefining Inc.10,890,0003/18/2016CleantechSD Tech FundInnovation
26Parrish & Heimbecker Limited10,000,0003/31/2016AgricultureAgriInnovationInnovation
26SBI BioEnergy Inc.10,000,0003/15/2016CleantechMethane ChallengeInnovation
28Nexolia BioÉnergie9,825,0006/27/2016CleantechLoanGrowth
29Pravala Networks Inc. and Pravala Inc.9,742,5003/31/2016TelecomContributionInnovation
30Produits Forestiers Arbec8,700,0006/6/2016ManufacturingLoanEquipment
31Eeyou Communications Network8,316,4909/20/2016TelecomContributionInnovation
32Mecaer Amérique8,000,0007/11/2016ManufacturingLoanInnovation
33Integrity Tool & Mold Inc7,999,8385/12/2016ManufacturingSouthwestern Ontario Development Fund (SWODF)Growth
34Manitoba NetSet Ltd.7,999,6842/10/2016TelecomContributionInnovation
35Saltworks Technologies Inc.7,933,50011/2/2016CleantechWestern Innovation Initiative; SD Tech Fund; NRC-IRAPInnovation
36TUGLIQ ENERGY CO.7,800,0005/8/2016EnergyContributionEquipment
37CO2 SOLUTIONS INC.7,747,0003/16/2016CleantechContribution and SD Tech FundInnovation
38Loop Energy Inc.7,650,0003/18/2016CleantechSD Tech Fund; NRC-IRAPInnovation
39Raufoss Canada7,000,0007/22/2016ManufacturingLoanEquipment
40Elevation Pictures Corp.6,239,0102/19/2016ArtsGrantOperations
41Aeponyx Inc.6,107,5639/26/2016CleantechSD Tech FundInnovation
41Farmers Edge Inc.6,107,5639/26/2016CleantechSD Tech FundInnovation
43Pine Cliff Energy6,100,0009/26/2016EnergyHeritage FundGrowth
44Mines de fer Champion limitée6,000,0004/12/2016Mining and Natural ResourcesLoanGrowth
44Northern Harvest Sea Farms Inc6,000,00012/5/2016AgricultureGrantGrowth
46Terrestrial Energy Inc.5,739,1673/18/2016CleantechSD Tech FundInnovation
47RAB Energy Group Inc.5,600,0003/23/2016ManufacturingContributionOperations
48Opus One Solutions Energy Corporation5,422,5009/26/2016CleantechSD Tech Fund; NRC-IRAPInnovation
49Commstream Gigalinks Inc.5,016,00011/14/2016TelecomContributionInnovation
50Technologies Orbite inc.5,000,0006/6/2016Mining and Natural ResourcesLoanOperations

