Analysts believe speculators are making a huge wrong-way bet on the Canadian dollar.

“Speculative investors are clearly rolling the dice here,” Shaun Osborne, Bank of Nova Scotia’s chief foreign exchange strategist, said after the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission report showed yet another weekly jump in the net short position against the loonie.

Though the gross short positions actually declined, the net showing has been building week after week, setting records along the way, even as observers such as Mr. Osborne say the shorts are underwater.

The CFTC numbers, released late Friday and measured as of last Tuesday, showed the net short position against the Canadian dollar rising to $7.3-billion (U.S.) or more than 99,000 contracts.

That’s the biggest bet against the loonie in records dating back to 1993.

“What’s the saying?” Mr. Osborne said. “Markets can remain irrational for longer than you can stay solvent ... something like that.”

There have been several reasons for pressure on the loonie over the past few months, among them diverging policies at the Canadian and American central banks, moves in oil prices, and concerns over both the Toronto housing market and Canada-U.S. trade tensions.

The loonie got a bit of a bump last Wednesday from what was seen as a less dovish policy statement from the Bank of Canada, though the sinking price of oil got in the way of that.

“Doubtless that will have taken out some more of the CAD shorts,” Mr. Osborne said, referring to the Canadian dollar by its symbol.

Note, though, that it’s the net showing that rose last week. Speculators actually pulled back on both gross long and gross shorts, so there was clearly some second sober thinking.

“At least the pace of additional net shorts is dropping, but the scale makes little sense in our regard,” said Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC World Markets.

“It’s important to remember that this snapshot was taken before the Bank of Canada meeting last week,” he added.

“As such, we’d be surprised if speculators didn’t reduce their shorts in the next snapshot. The weaker U.S. dollar theme is here to stay. That implies that bearish bets on the loonie look misplaced – quarterly growth numbers out [this] week should confirm that.”

He was referring to a report coming Wednesday from Statistics Canada, expected to show strong economic growth in the first quarter.

“I don’t disagree with the implied sentiment here – I remain very cautious on the CAD’s near-term outlook, at least, but timing is everything; we’ve been negative on the CAD for some time,” added Scotiabank’s Mr. Osborne.

“The ... speculators are a bit late to the party.”

Indeed, he added, they’ve had a “hard time” with the loonie of late, by “building net longs when the CAD was weakening in March and building net shorts in the face of a pretty steep bounce now.”