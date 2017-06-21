A robot wrote part of this story. Your job (or pay grade) could be next

Briefing highlights

How automation will change your world

Global stock markets sink on oil decline

New York futures little changed

Canadian dollar above 75 cents

Uber CEO resigns under investor pressure

Wage Against the Machine Sal Guatieri

After reading a handful of dire reports on the impact of automation, I went looking to see if a robot might some day take my place.

I found there’s a lot It can and can’t do, and that are are several things It won’t ever be able to do.

But there’s no question that automation is having an impact on everything from jobs and pay levels to productivity and inflation.

Source: Giphy.com

“While companies may be content for now to retain some workers who could be replaced by machines – many customers still prefer a friendly face – automation is getting cheaper, better and more customer-friendly,” said BMO Nesbitt Burns senior economist Sal Guatieri.

“Longer-run, the payoff from increased automation will be higher productivity and better wages for high-skill workers,” he added in a recent report titled “Wage Against the Machine.”

“For others, high anxiety and low wages may be the new norm.”

X generation, Y generation, Auto-generation



I went searching online for a tool that can generate stories and It (this It being Google) found Plot Generator, which is billed as “inspiration for your next novel, film or short story.”

There are several inputs with drop-downs, from the opening-with-a-bang to the shocking resolution, from shady characters to an underbelly location, from a range of emotions to drinks and even currencies.

I experimented with It (this It being Plot Generator), and It responded quickly, with a title and even a book cover.

I’m the protagonist in my auto-generated short story. The secondary character may go by the not-particularly-inventive name of Unpaid Android but I’m pleased with my choice of adjectives for It: Uncaring, nasty, blood-sucking, emotionless. And, okay, tireless.

The protagonist is, of course, a devoted, hard-working professional whose favourite drink is office coffee. The location is Canada, the event a management training session, the currency loonies.

And it’s snowing.

(Because I assumed that if I didn’t choose snow, the machine would see “Canada” and automatically choose it, anyway.)

An edited excerpt from my machine-generated Emotionless Unpaid Android:

Michael Babad was thinking about Unpaid Android again. Unpaid was an emotionless interloper with skinny arms and cute hands.

Michael walked over to the window and reflected on his snowy surroundings … Then he saw something in the distance, or rather someone. It was the emotionless figure of Unpaid Android. Michael gulped.

Jobs: Will work for free



Obviously there’s an impact, and it’s only going to grow.

“New automation is working its way up and down the skills’ chain, threatening a wider range of jobs than in the past, including many non-routine positions,” said Mr. Guatieri (whose study was sent by e-mail, but I’ve spoken to him several times in the past and know to him be a real, live economist).

David Rosenberg, the (also live) chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, recently studied the last labour report from the U.S. government, which showed just 138,000 jobs created in May, an unemployment rate of 4.3 per cent, and weak wage growth that, by historical norms, should have been stronger.

“Maybe what is missing in all the analysis is what the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution,’ this critical inflection point in terms of the digitization, automation, the shared economy and artificial intelligence, is exerting on the labour market,” Mr. Rosenberg said.

“What is missing today is the proliferation of robots, not just industrial but also operating units,” he added.

“A growing number can now do more of our tasks, as well. This is very big. At last count, I see that there are as many as 30 million robots globally and sales volumes are rising at nearly a 30-per-cent annual rate at a time when the work force is barely expanding at over a 1-per-cent pace.

Not even an uncaring person who had once revived a dying worker was prepared for what Unpaid had in store today.

The snow flurried like smashing cats, making Michael sad. Michael grabbed a heavy computer that had been strewn nearby; he massaged it with his fingers.

Retail sector workers are notably at risk, Mr. Rosenberg and other economists warn. You just have to look at the rise of self-checkout machines to get a sense of that.

BMO’s Mr. Guatieri cited studies showing that middle-skill jobs have been lost to technology, that 45 per cent of “work-related activities” can be done now by current tech, and that 47 per cent of U.S. jobs are under threat over the next 10 to 20 years.

(I have no idea if “work-related activities” include office parties, but “getting it on” might soon mean simply pushing the power button, rather than all the right buttons.)

“At high risk are workers in transportation, office support, administration, accounting, retail and manufacturing,” Mr. Guatieri said.

“Drivers of taxis and delivery vehicles will be increasingly threatened by ride-hailing services and self-driving vehicles,” he added.

“The growing use of robots for pre-fabrication will displace more construction jobs. Automation will accelerate the shift from high-paying manufacturing jobs to lower-paying service jobs.”

As Michael stepped outside and Unpaid came closer, he could see the curved glint in his eye.

“I am here because I want his job,” Unpaid bellowed, in a lazy tone. He slammed his fist against Michael’s chest … “I frigging hate you, Michael Babad.”

Michael looked back, even more sad and still fingering the heavy computer. “Unpaid, you’re nothing but a bucket of bolts,” he replied.

Pay levels: It doesn’t need a raise



If you’re not happy with the raise or bonus that has gone into your bank account by automatic deposit, go out and whack a robot.

Automation is believed to be playing a huge role in this area, holding down compensation, as Mr. Guatieri, Mr. Rosenberg and others note.

“Insecurity stemming from the proliferation of advanced automation is likely dissuading workers from demanding raises,” Mr. Guatieri said.

“As prices fall and performance improves, the benefits of automation will outweigh the costs, accelerating usage,” he added.

“One study projects the cost of an industrial robotics system will fall from around $28 per hour today to less than $20 in 2020, which is below the average worker’s wage,” he added.

“This will increase the share of manufacturing tasks performed by robots globally from around 10 per cent to around 25 per cent by 2025.”

They looked at each other with grumpy feelings, like two determined, dull dogs working at a very unfeeling management training session, which had piano music playing in the background and two tireless uncles typing to the beat.



“If we modelled the impact these ever-intelligent Watsons are having on wages – there are robots out there that can milk cows, let alone serve your meals in fast-food restaurants – what you see is a labour market actually behaving as if the unemployment rate is 8 per cent, or double where it actually is,” Mr. Rosenberg said of the U.S.



Consumer prices (for human consumption)



Given little wage pressure and lower operating costs, what’s the impact on inflation?

(Well, if a computer has anything to say about it, I’m sure It would still want to raise human prices on anything it can according to an algorithm on how to boost profits. Just because It doesn’t have to eat or use a pay-toilet doesn’t mean that you don’t.)

Senior economist Krishen Rangasamy of National Bank Financial recently looked at this issue, wondering whether “foreign robots” are helping to keep a lid on inflation in the U.S., particularly as China pushes automation so strongly.





Looking at whether the Federal Reserve can hit its inflation target, he cited the “deflationary impacts of increased supply” from technology, including services such as Uber.

“Automation is another inflation-buster that is often ignored by central bankers,” Mr. Rangasamy said.

“China’s deflationary impact on the U.S. and world economies, expected to fade as wages rise, has instead been persistent,” he added.

“China is aggressively investing in automation, taking in more than 30 per cent of the world’s shipments of industrial robots last year, which could explain why its production costs are being kept under wraps.”

Which brings us to something known as the Phillips Curve, which Siri will tell you suggests an inverse relationship between unemployment and inflation levels.

The Curve should suggest something different today, as Mr. Rosenberg’s figures indicate. Of course, this economic model was waning regardless.

(Maybe because it was named for a real guy, Alban William Phillips, and will no doubt be replaced by a concept named for HAL, although, admittedly, that would be so 2001.)

“Robots and artificial intelligence won’t repeal the Phillips Curve,” said BMO’s Mr. Guatieri.

“Inflation is largely a monetary phenomenon – wage costs will rise if worker shortages worsen and the Fed keeps policy loose,” he added.

“However, the upswing in wages (and inflation) could be muted if automation anxiety spreads to more people worried about losing their job, or parts of their job, to robots.”

Suddenly, Unpaid lunged forward and tried to punch Michael in the face. Quickly, Michael grabbed the heavy computer and brought it down on Unpaid’s skull.

Unpaid’s skinny arms trembled and his cute hands wobbled. He looked worried, his body raw like a knobbly, keen keyboard.

Then he let out an agonizing groan and collapsed onto the ground. Moments later Unpaid Android was dead.

Michael Babad went back inside and made himself a nice cup of coffee.

(I am grateful to http://www.plot-generator.org.uk/story/. I’d tell you more about It but It can tell you itself.)

Source: Giphy.com

Read more

Rachelle Younglai: Automation nation



Paul Attfield: The core of artificial intelligence is people



David Israelson: Artificial intelligence takes on white-collar duties



Laurie Clarke: How robots can revolutionize middle management



Rachelle Younglai: Canadian wages lag annual inflation: survey





Cheap oil is taking its toll on the global equity markets Ipek Ozkardeskaya

Stocks tumble on oil

Global markets are sinking so far amid a rout in oil prices.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.5 and 0.7 per cent by about 8:15 a.m. ET.

New York futures were little changed.

“Cheap oil is taking its toll on the global equity markets,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

Oil prices are at their lowest in more than half a year, and dipping again today.

“We are seeing signs that demand for oil from Asia is slipping, and that is slightly worrying in itself,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“The other fear about falling oil prices is declining inflation, as it can hamper growth prospects.”

The Canadian dollar was holding above 75 cents (U.S.).

Read more



Follow our Inside the Market blog









More news

Sears Canada preparing to seek creditor protection: sources

Streetwise

Sean Silcoff: League eyes $100-million financing

Economic Insight

Barrie McKenna: Countries pile on in attack of Canada’s dairy regime



Inside the Market

Rob Carrick: ETF fee cut in the dividend aisle

Scott Barlow: ‘The stock market is now 35% passive and 65% terrified’

In case you missed it

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns under investor pressure