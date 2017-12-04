About those lofty stock prices: ‘We are reluctant to call the end of the bull market just yet’

Briefing highlights

What analysts say about high stock prices

Global markets mixed so far

New York poised for mixed open

Canadian dollar at about 79 cents

What to watch for today

Lofty stock markets

As Goldman Sachs put it recently, "it has seldom been the case that equities, bonds and credit have been similarly expensive at the same time, only in the Roaring '20s and the Golden '50s."

As Goldman also put it recently, according to Bloomberg, "there will be a bear market, eventually."

So let's take the temperature as stock markets drive ever higher and observers question those valuations, particularly after U.S. Senate approval of a tax overhaul, which would slash the corporate rate, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's next meeting, at which a rate hike is expected.

Here's a sampling of observations since Sunday:

"The central question for asset allocators is where we are in the economic cycle and what comes next. Goldilocks has been a massive boon to risk assets as it typically is historically. A move into a period of reflation is less bullish for equities. Bonds underperform less in 'reflation' phase while commodities are typically the relative winners. A worse scenario would be a plateau phase for economic growth in which earnings growth typically slows sharply usually with slower growth in corporate leverage too, something now evident in the flow of funds. This is much more negative for risk assets. We are reluctant to call the end of the bull market just yet. But we will monitor cyclical developments and positioning ever more closely for signs that the equity overweight is no longer warranted in asset allocation portfolios." Citigroup

"According to traditional valuation gauges that take a long-term view, some stock markets did look frothy. At its recent levels in excess of 30, the cyclically adjusted price/earnings ratio (CAPE) of the U.S. stock market exceeded its post-1982 average by almost 25 per cent, comfortably sitting in the highest quartile of the distribution. … Admittedly, this is still short of the extraordinary peak of 45 reached during the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s. But it is almost twice the long-term average computed over the period 1881–2017 … Stock market valuations looked far less frothy when compared with bond yields." Bank for International Settlements

"According to the most recent University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers, the mean respondent estimates that there is a 64.5-per-cent probability of an increase in the stock market in the next year, which ranks as the highest such reading in the survey's history. This should be a source of concern to investors as such market bullishness ultimately increases the risk of an imminent position squaring correction. We still remain positive on financial market prospects for now and still recommend clients to play the growth trade. However, rather than overweighting equities as our favoured instrument to do so, we continue to prefer playing this trade through our regional and sector allocation. Hence, we remain comfortable with our neutral stance on equities against bonds at this time. We also remain concerned that a growing headwind for equities over the coming months will be the combination of accelerating inflation data and more restrictive central bank monetary policies." Luc Vallée, chief strategist, and Eric Corbeil, senior economist, Laurentian Bank Securities

"We expect the global political risk temperature to remain elevated in 2018, particularly in [advanced economies]. The current disconnect between the political outlook and economic and financial markets performance is itself a major risk. Trade is another important factor to watch. NAFTA is under threat and the risk of a trade war has risen, although it is still not our base case." Citigroup

"In more normal market conditions, the best-performing trade over the last 12-18 months will not be the top performer over the next 12-18 months because eventually smart money moves into a trade with lower valuations. But these are not normal market conditions. In this ultra-low volatility environment, momentum is a strong force to overcome. Tech has momentum and earnings growth behind it. After a swoon in tech stocks in June, there were similar calls for a more long-lasting shift out of tech and into energy as oil prices recovered. The Nasdaq 100 has gained over 14 per cent off its July lows when those calls were made. This time the sector chosen to replace tech is financials because of U.S. tax reform. Most economists think the Republican tax plan will have little impact on short-term economic growth, so lending is unlikely to pick up substantially to support the earnings of financials." Jasper Lawler, London Capital Group



"If tax cuts boosted corporate profits without materially or permanently lifting real GDP growth, equities would always provide a more direct vehicle for trading Trumponomics than Treasuries or the dollar. The long-standing view of our U.S. equity strategists has been that successful tax reform would add about 200 points to a baseline end-2017 S&P500 projection of 2,550 (so 2,800 target for early 2018), largely through a $10 [earnings per share] boost from cutting corporate taxes by 15 points. Within the index, our rotation story is in line with the consensus view, so favouring domestics over multinationals, small over large cap and value over growth stocks. But since we've thought that the incremental earnings boost was not fully priced (we estimate that it's 50-per-cent discounted), our equity strategists reiterated these views [Monday] rather than faded last week's stock surge." JPMorgan Chase

"The mantra is that the stock market will continue to surge on tax momentum because the 'reform' isn't fully priced in. Well, from the numbers I've seen, the impact on S&P 500 [earnings per share] is $10 of upside from the tax stimulus, taking 2018 to $151. Think about that for a minute. Even at that level of earnings expectations, the forward [price/earnings] multiple would be bordering on 17.4x. If that is not a full priced stock market, one that is not discounting a very rosy economic outlook, then I don't know what is. I would contend that tax cuts are more than fully priced in." David Rosenberg, chief economist, Gluskin Sheff + Associates

"Dividends per share of U.S. equities have been growing at a much faster rate since the [Great Financial Crisis], giving rise to questions about long-term sustainability … This is because the faster growth was supported in part by a significant shift in corporates' dividend policy. The share of net income paid out in dividends has increased by more than half over the last five years. … The dividend payout ratio is back to the relatively high levels observed in the 1970s, and thus may be approaching an upper bound. High dividends per share were also supported by stock repurchases. Except for a short interlude in 2008–09, share repurchases have been very large since the early 2000s. … When and if interest rates begin to rise, corporates may have the incentive to tilt their capital structure back to equity, or at least to reduce stock repurchases, which could raise further questions about stock market valuations." Bank for International Settlements

"Possibly the biggest challenge for investors is likely to be judging when the current expansionary business cycle will end. Cycles are increasingly mature, particularly in the U.S. Resilience to shocks is falling, as slack is low, pent-up demand is moderating and financial vulnerabilities are rising. Monitoring resilience, including asset valuations and leverage, and signs of excess demand and euphoria will be crucial. Deteriorating financial conditions may signal or indeed cause a slowdown in the real economy." Citigroup

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, down in much of Asia and Europe.

Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent.

Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 futures were mixed, and the Canadian dollar was hovering at about 79 cents (U.S.).

"Technology has been the most consensus, as well as the one of the best-performing trades of 2017," London Capital Group's Mr. Lawler said.

"That combination is making investors nervous going into year-end and they are taking profits," he added.

"After briefly reaching a three-day high on Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slammed back down to finish –1.17 per cent and near its lows. FAANG stocks were not the worst hit, though Facebook fell 2.07 per cent, Apple only dropped 0.73 per cent. The Dow also finished lower on Monday, but a strong showing for financial firms helped it close well off Friday's lows. The passing of House and Senate tax plans have boosted demand for bank stocks at the expense of tech."

What to watch for today

We'll see some numbers this morning that NAFTA negotiators can chew on.

Economists expect the U.S. trade reading for October will show a fatter deficit of $46-billion (U.S.) to $47-billion, giving President Donald Trump another opportunity to rail against unfair trade practices.

"A wider goods trade deficit in October suggests the overall gap rose to $47-billion from $43.5-billion in September," said BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri.

"Goods exports slipped last month, while imports surged for a second straight time possibly due to the firmer greenback and the end of earlier storm-related disruptions. After adding to GDP growth the past three quarters, trade looks to have taken a sizable 0.5-per-cent bite out of Q4's pace."

At the same time, Statistics Canada reports what economists expect will be a slightly narrower trade gap of $2.6-billion to $2.9-billion.

"Trade has been nothing short of awful in recent months, and we look for at least a little bit of reprieve," said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"The loonie's pullback in October might have helped somewhat, but not nearly enough to make a big impact."

On the corporate side, Bank of Montreal, Laurentian Bank of Canada and Roots report fourth-quarter results.



