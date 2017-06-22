After the GFC (Great Financial Crisis), the GHF (Great Canadian Housing Froth)

Briefing highlights

To understand the mounting angst over Canadian home prices, and why we’re so “addicted to debt,” take a look at what the Bank for International Settlements says in its latest study of global housing markets.

Canada led the world in property price growth last year, according to the BIS, a body made up of the world’s central banks, as this chart from its recent report shows.







And just look at how Canada’s property market has fared since the financial crisis.









I’d be tempted to say the BIS report could amp up the concerns over Toronto and Vancouver home prices, but for the fact that alarm bells are already ringing just about as loudly as they can.

Observers including the Bank of Canada, the International Monetary Fund, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and others have been warning of inflated markets and swollen mortgage debt for some time.

“Residential property prices increased significantly in almost all advanced economies (AEs) during 2016,” BIS statistical analyst Robert Szemere said in the report.

“On average, prices grew by 4 per cent in real terms – i.e. deflated by the consumer price index (CPI) – on a year-on-year basis,” he added.

“Their growth was particularly marked in Canada. Prices also rose strongly, though more moderately, in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Which is why the federal, B.C. and Ontario governments have moved aggressively to cool the markets in Toronto and Vancouver.

Perhaps more interesting is how markets have performed since the financial crisis, which did not hit Canada as hard as it did other countries.

“After a sharp decline following the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2007-09, average real residential property prices in AEs bottomed out in 2011-12,” Mr. Szemere said, adding that most advanced economies have since “almost recouped” their losses.

Indeed, real prices in the United States and Britain now are just “modestly below” the levels of 2007.

“The gap was slightly wider for the euro area (by 10 per cent), with important disparities across this region: Real prices are now significantly above their pre-GFC levels in Germany, but they are well below this benchmark in France and even more so in Italy.”

And here you go: “Turning to those other AEs which were much less affected by the GFC, real prices are almost comparable to their 2007 levels in Japan, whereas they are significantly above them in Canada and Australia.”

This comes amid a new study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, which looked at the private sector and warned that we’re “addicted to debt.”

Senior economist David Macdonald looked not only at consumer debt, for which Canada is infamous, but also at corporate credit, and found that we’ve rung up $1-trillion worth in the last five years.

Indeed, he noted, Canada’s private sector is “racking up debt” at a faster pace than other advanced economies, and companies account for the bulk of it.

“Canada’s economic growth has become addicted to private sector debt,” Mr. Macdonald said in his study. “Weaning us off it should be our primary public policy concern.”

Certain government measures are “steps in the right direction,” he said, citing British Columbia’s tax on foreign buyers in the Vancouver area and a similar move by Ontario aimed at speculators.

“However, they may well prove to be insufficient, with housing prices already rising again in Vancouver,” Mr. Macdonald said.

“The next step should be a speculators’ tax of 20 per cent for those selling a secondary residence within one year of purchase, which phases out over longer ownership periods.”

The market remains fixated on what happens with oil Chris Beauchamp

Stocks sink

Global markets are sinking so far, hit by oil’s new bear market status.

“The rout in oil prices continues, and the worries this creates are spilling over into equity markets, as well, which are looking decidedly unhealthy once again this morning,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each lost about 0.1 per cent, while the Shanghai composite slipped 0.3 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:50 a.m. ET.









New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was just above 75 cents (U.S.).









“Tech stocks put in a good showing last night in the U.S., but over all the market remains fixated on what happens with oil,” Mr. Beauchamp said.

“OPEC’s failure to control the narrative, plus its inability to clamp down on ever-increasing supply levels, has reignited fears that oil could return to the lows of 2016.”

What to watch for today

Don’t expect to see much change when Statistics Canada tells us how much more we spent in April.

The breakdown in the agency’s retail sales report later in the morning will tell where we spent more, and where we pulled back.

“We expect retail sales were unchanged in April following a 0.7-per-cent jump in March,” said Paul Ferley, Royal Bank of Canada’s assistant chief economist.

“Early industry reports suggest that auto sales declined about 1.5 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis in the month, albeit to a still historically elevated level,” he added.

“We assume a 1.7-per-cent gain in gasoline station receipts but reflecting a 2-per-cent rise in prices at the pump rather than an increase in volume sales.”

Factoring out prices, Mr. Ferley expects to see that overall sales dipped 0.2 per cent, a turnaround from the rise of 1.2 per cent in March.

