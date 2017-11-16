‘Buckle up’: It would take $100 oil to stop the Canadian dollar from skidding to 75¢

Briefing highlights

Here's a fascinating takeaway from Bank of America Merrill Lynch: Oil would have to top $100 (U.S.) a barrel to stop the Canadian dollar from skidding to about the 75-cent mark.

There's a lot for the loonie to digest at this point, including the difference in interest-rate scenarios for the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve, the antagonism at the NAFTA bargaining table, and a handful of other things.

But the divergence between the Canadian and U.S. central banks is the biggie that will help drive down the loonie over the next three to six months, according to Bank of America's G10 foreign-exchange strategist, Ben Randol, its Canada and Mexico economist, Carlos Capistran, and technical strategist Paul Ciana.

"In our view, U.S.-Canada monetary policy divergence over the next several months is likely to translate to around 5 per cent upside in USD/CAD, suggesting a retest of about 1.33," they said in a new outlook this week, with USD/CAD meaning the greenback versus the loonie.

And by upside for the U.S. versus the Canadian dollar, they mean downside for the loonie, the 1.33 translating to a level just above 75 cents.

"Sensitivity of USD/CAD to oil prices has diminished significantly," said Mr. Randol, Mr. Capistran and Mr. Ciana.

"It now takes a 10-per-cent move in crude oil to move USD/CAD 0.5 per cent higher."

Given the loonie's reduced sensitivity to West Texas intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, "we estimate that it would take WTI above $100/barrel to fully offset the bullish USD/CAD impulse we see happening over the next three to six months from our projected Fed-BoC policy interest rate path within the context of long CAD positioning per CFTC," Mr. Randol said later.

Mr. Randol was referring to tracking by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), whose latest report showed a net speculative long position in the Canadian dollar of about $4-billion.

And, not to belabour the point, but bullish here is like upside earlier: That would be bearish for the loonie.

"We used the >$100/barrel scenario to illustrate what it would take from oil to offset this impulse from the monetary policy channel," Mr. Randol said.

"If WTI were to keep grinding higher, this would dampen upside potential below the 1.33 level, but, as mentioned, because oil sensitivity is so low we doubt that the offsetting bearish USD/CAD impact would be all that material except in the case of a rapid move above $100."

The Fed, of course, is in the midst of a hiking cycle for its benchmark Fed funds rate. The Bank of Canada, in turn, is now in wait-and-see mode, having raised its key overnight rate twice this year before calling a halt, at least for now. When you put those two facts together, it's not exactly a loonie-friendly scenario.

Bank of America expects the Fed to raise rates again in December, and yet again early next year. It sees the Bank of Canada moving in January, April and July of 2018, but possibly moving slower.

"The BoC is also monitoring the actions of the Fed. We expect the BoC to follow the Fed but without setting rates above Fed funds in order to prevent unwanted CAD appreciation."

That's because a weak loonie helps spur exports, and a bounce in exports is something the central bank wants to see.

Saying it's "time to buckle up" where the loonie's concerned, Mr. Randol, Mr. Capistran and Mr. Ciana cited the potential for a "squeeze" for those long positions.

"We see a defined window over the next several months in which U.S.-Canada monetary policy divergence sparks a position unwind that fuels sharp appreciation in USD/CAD," they said, adding "we doubt that potentially higher oil prices - if realized - could stop this."

And, yes, the sharp appreciation here means depreciation for the loonie.

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, with New York poised for a weaker open.

Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.6 per cent, though the Shanghai composite lost 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.2 per cent by about 6:10 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 each up by less than 0.1 per cent.

New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was just below 78.5 cents (U.S.).

"European markets are looking to close out the week in a somewhat downbeat fashion, with the sharp gains of yesterday giving way to a more uncertain outlook after the deterioration in the U.S. dollar helped push European [foreign exchange appreciation," said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

"News of a subpoena for information relating to the Russia investigation from the Trump administration has provided a significant drag on the dollar as the political instability story comes back out of the woodwork," he added.

"Amid the risk of heightened U.S. political volatility, it comes as no surprise that we are seeing gold gaining ground, with sharp overnight gains being accompanied by an appreciation in the Japanese yen."

Keep on truckin’

Tesla Inc. shares are the rise in premarket action after it unveiled its prototype of a huge truck and sporty new car it says will hit 60 in just under two seconds.

Tesla chief Elon Musk unveiles the Roadster 2 at a presentation Nov. 16, 2017 HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

The truck could hit 60 in 20 seconds if it's carrying its top load, said chief executive officer Elon Musk, who showed off the vehicles Thursday night at an airport hangar.

Tesla’s electric truck is unveiled at a presentation Nov. 16, 2016 ALEXANDRIA SAGE/REUTERS

Tesla shares were up by about 1.5 per cent heading into the Nasdaq open.



What to watch for today

Observers believe Statistics Canada's report on consumer prices will show annual inflation dipping in October, to about 1.5 per cent, from September's 1.6 per cent.

"Pump prices will weigh down inflation in October, but daily figures we have on hand already suggest that gasoline has been accelerating through November," said Nick Exarhos of CIBC World Markets.

"That's a plus for the inflation outlook, although the Bank of Canada would still prefer seeing more upward lift to underlying price pressures and wages."

