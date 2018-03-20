Can the Canadian dollar get any homelier? (Yes, maybe today as the Fed acts)

Briefing highlights

What to expect from the Fed today

How the Canadian dollar could react

Loonie slightly higher today

Global markets down so far

New York poised for weaker open

Facebook shares on decline again

U.S. drops key NAFTA demand

Homely

1. British (of a place or surroundings) simple but cosy and comfortable, as in one’s own home.

2. North American (of a person) unattractive in appearance.

Oxford Living Dictionaries

To be clear, we're talking about the North American use of the word when referring to the Canadian dollar.

As in, can the loonie get any homelier?

It can. Some analysts believe it will. And that could be today.

Story continues below advertisement

Likely just a bit uglier, though, as opposed to downright repulsive.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point this afternoon, to a target range of 1.5 to 1.75 per cent.

That would mark the sixth increase in the federal funds rate since late 2015, as the U.S. central bank, now under its new chairman, Jerome Powell, continues to get back to normal after the extraordinary steps taken during the financial crisis.

It's what comes with that expected rate hike that markets will watch for, specifically whether Fed officials, in projections known as a "dot plot," expect three more increases this year or just two.

Markets expect three. They'll also watch for what the Fed sees as the long-term rate, which is akin to a neutral rate and is expected to go to 3 per cent from 2.75 per cent.

Should it all unfold as expected, there wouldn't really be any new information for investors, said Bipan Rai, North America head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC World Markets.

But it could all still be "marginally bullish" for the U.S. dollar, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

And marginally bullish for the U.S. dollar means that much homelier for the loonie.

"We could test 1.31 or even 1.32," Mr. Rai said, which, flipped around, means a Canadian currency at 76.3 or 75.8 US cents.

We're at about 76.5 US cents now, so homelier in this case would mean one or two more zits, but nothing like the kid you shamefully called pizza face in high school.

Along with the dot plot, the Fed will also release fresh economic projections.

"The data to date is fully supportive of further interest rate increases," said Paul Ferley, Royal Bank of Canada's assistant chief economist.

"Though GDP growth appears to have slowed in Q1, solid job gains and recent tax cuts are expected to keep growth at an above-potential pace going forward," he added.

Story continues below advertisement

"There is little indication that much if any slack remains in labour markets. The 4.1-per-cent unemployment rate is well below Fed estimates of its long-run 'full-employment' level. Wage growth and inflation have both shown further signs of firming. At the same time, the stance of monetary policy is still highly stimulative, with interest rates well below most estimates of longer-run 'neutral' levels."

A big reason for the loonie's weakness is the outlook for the Fed compared with that for the Bank of Canada, which is now seen as less aggressive in the face of several issues. There are also concerns over trade, CIBC's Mr. Rai noted.

Having said that, he added, the Canadian central bank is still in a cycle of rate hikes and no doubt likes the fact that the currency is soft.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies as he gives the semiannual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee, March 1, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Today also marks Mr. Powell's first post-meeting news conference, so the market will also pay attention to his tone.

Note, too, this bit of trivia from Michael Gregory, Bank of Montreal's deputy chief economist:

"Importantly, this will mark the 10-year anniversary of both the collapse of Bear Stearns and the last time the Fed's key policy rate was above the core PCE inflation rate," Mr. Gregory said, referring to a measure of personal consumption expenditure prices that strips out volatile energy and food costs.

"Of course, the real fed funds rate will still be negative employing headline PCE inflation (by a tiny bit) or either of the [consumer price indices], but this nevertheless represents a critical milestone in the policy normalization process."

Read more



Stocks sink

Investors are in a sour mood so far in advance of the Fed decision.

Tokyo's Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.6 per cent by about 6:25 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down.

The Canadian dollar was slightly stronger on a Globe and Mail report of progress in the North American free-trade agreement talks. As The Globe and Mail's Adrian Morrow and Greg Keenan report, U.S. negotiators have dropped their demand on auto content rules.

"This was one of the more difficult obstacles to NAFTA renegotiation," said Adam Cole, RBC's chief currency strategist in London.

Shares in Facebook Inc., which is under mounting pressure, are sliding again in premarket action.

"A sense of nervousness prevails ahead of the [Fed] decision this [afternoon], while investors are once again keeping a worried eye on Facebook shares, which have already come under pressure in the premarket," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

"News of Mark Zuckerberg's steady sale of his stake will provide yet another compelling reason for investors to avoid the stock - when the man himself is cutting his exposure, it will take a brave person to go in the other way."

Markets are also watching for the Trump administration's expected trade move against China, as early as this week.

"The U.S. administration is poised to conclude its 301 investigation of China's alleged violation of U.S. intellectual property laws and follow through with a potentially harmful package of retaliatory measures, possibly including tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods, investment restrictions and visa restrictions," Wei Yao, Société Générale's lead Asia economist, and Fran Benzimra, its head of Asia equity strategy, said in a report.

"While this could prove a most concerning development, we think that the two sides still intend to negotiate, and that an all-out trade war can very likely be avoided," they added.

"However, avoiding a trade war depends as much on China as the U.S., and China's stance on opening up its domestic market and levelling the playing field for foreign companies may be as critical as any effort by the U.S. to reduce its trade deficit."

Read more







More news



Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market