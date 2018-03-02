Economy grows 1.7% in fourth quarter: Canada downshifts just as trade war threats rise

Briefing highlights

Canada's economy expanded in the fourth quarter of 2017 at an annual pace of just 1.7 per cent, marking the second three-month period of slowing growth in what is expected to be a weaker year.

The economy virtually flatlined in December alone, with a gain of 0.1 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.

At the same time, third-quarter growth was revised down to 1.5 per cent.

The third and fourth quarters of last year have now come in at a much slower pace than in the previous several quarters, leading analysts to forecast weaker growth this year.

This comes amid heightened uncertainty, as well, particularly on the trade front. Not only are negotiations now under way to remake the North American free-trade agreement, but U.S. President Donald Trump pledged on Thursday to levy tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, as well, a move that would hit Canada hard.

Final domestic demand, at 3.9 per cent, matched that of the third quarter. The pace of consumer spending slowed to 2.1 per cent from 3.7 per cent in the earlier period, the rate of residential investment shot up 13.4 per cent, and that of business investment 8.2 per cent.



Exports were also up, though eclipsed by much stronger imports.

Canada's economic prospects are iffy at best today, with growth slowing and the threat of a brutal trade war.



And then there's the weak loonie, though that could at least be good news for the country's exporters.

Here's where things stand:

The economy

Canada enjoyed a spell of hefty, and unsustainable, spell of heady expansion that came to an abrupt halt in the third quarter of last year with annualized growth in gross domestic product of just 1.5 per cent.

"The 1.7 per cent (annualized gain in Q4 GDP and the revised 1.5-per-cent gain in Q3 are down significantly from the unexpectedly strong average increase of 37 per cent from mid-2016 to mid-2017," said Royal Bank of Canada assistant chief economist Paul Ferley.



"This earlier strength resulted from a cessation of sizeable declines in energy investment along with consumers continuing to respond to historically low interest rates," he added.

"The resulting strong pace of activity had the impact of moving the economy to capacity by mid-2017. Thus the slowdown in growth over the second half of last year is not unwanted and will help insure the economy does not move too far into excess demand and stoke inflation pressures. In fact, the intent of policy going forward will be to sustain growth close to the economy's potential rate, which is assumed to be around 1.6 per cent."

National Bank of Canada senior economist Krishen Rangasamy also noted that the "white hot pace" of the first six months was "never sustainable," so no one should be surprised by Friday's reading.

"While it will be difficult for consumers to replicate last year's performance, they should nonetheless find support from higher wages (courtesy of a tight labour market) and an enhanced Canada Child Benefit," Mr. Rangasamy said.

"The recovery of business investment spending is likely to continue in 2018 amidst an improving outlook for corporate profits and better intentions expressed by firms in Statistics Canada's latest report on planned capital expenditures," he added.

"Increased spending by the federal government as well as Ontario and Quebec ahead of elections in those provinces (made possible by the large increase in nominal GDP and hence revenues in 2017), will also be supportive of domestic demand. The outlook for exporters remains unclear considering the apparent tilt towards protectionism in the U.S., although deals such as CETA and CPTPP warrant some optimism about export growth to non-U.S. trade partners."



The loonie and interest rates

The Canadian dollar has tumbled from about 81.5 US cents in early February to below 78 US cents today, hit by a stronger greenback amid market turmoil and redrawn expectations of what the Bank of Canada will do.

The central bank has already raised its benchmark overnight rate this year, and was expected to do so up to three more times in 2018.

But there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding that, heightened by negotiations to remake the North American free-trade agreement, and now President Donald Trump's pledge to hit steel and aluminum imports with tariffs.

As The Globe and Mail's Steven Chase, Greg Keenan and Adrian Morrow report, Mr. Trump said yesterday he plans to bring in 25-per-cent tariffs on steel imports, and a 10-per-cent levy on aluminum.

The U.S. dollar has actually dipped, though the loonie remains under pressure, trading between about 77.5 and 78 US cents so far.

"Many of the U.S.'s main trading partners have said they will respond with reciprocal action," said Adam Cole, Royal Bank of Canada's chief currency strategist in London.

"Generally, restrictions on world trade would be less negative for relatively closed economies, like the U.S., and hence positive for the USD," he added, referring to the U.S. dollar by its symbol.

"But the risk of a bilateral trade war with China makes the current situation different, given China's large holdings of [U.S. treasuries]."

Canada is a big exporter, and Ottawa doesn't know at this point whether it would be exempt from the U.S. trade action. But any move to include Canada would rippled through the economy, well beyond just the exporters affected.

"The direct impact of these tariffs would be inflation for the U.S. and, by opening up some economic slack, deflationary for Canada," Royce Mendes and Avery Shenfeld of CIBC World Markets said in a report on Thursday's announcement by Mr. Trump.

"If these plans move forward with Canada explicity included, expect some further depreciation of the Canadian dollar, which would add back some inflation pressure," they added.

"But given the negative impacts on economic growth, the Bank of Canada is likely to tolerate the inflation coming from [Canadian dollar] weakness, so overall, a tariff war leans towards a more patient central bank in terms of additional rate hikes."

The central bank, which is expected to make no changes when it meets again next week, has already flagged NAFTA as a concern.

The threat of a trade war

Canada and others have said they'll respond to any such move, and the threat alone sent shivers through the markets Thursday.

NAFTA is not yet resolved, and Mr. Trump has threatened to kill it, though observers believe it will survive in a different form. Having said that, Canada has already taken the U.S. to the World Trade Organization over its practices, so it's hardly a cozy relationship.

Now, economists warned, steel and aluminum tariffs would hit Canada hard.

"If implemented, it could represent a stiff blow to Canadian industry," said CIBC's Mr. Mendes and Mr. Shenfeld.

"The country is the largest supplier of both commodities to the U.S. … and, at least for now, there was no mention of any exemption for Canada," they added.

"The lack of any exemption could reflect American concerns that China is dumping certain goods onto the U.S. market, using Canada as a back door, or simply the loss of the special status that the U.S. previously accorded its northern neighbour."

Remember, the U.S. has already hit Canadian softwood lumber, and tried to whack Bombardier Inc.

But where the latest threat is concerned, "the economic effects could be more biting for the Canadian economy than previous moves by the administration," said Mr. Mendes and Mr. Shenfeld.

