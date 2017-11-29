Canada slips in prosperity ranking as bank services deemed costly, and it’s hard to get ahead

Briefing highlights

Live long and prosper



Canada is one of the world's most prosperous countries, but we're slipping in an annual ranking because we think we pay too much for financial services and believe hard work won't necessarily get us ahead.

Indeed, Canada now ranks No. 8 in the Legatum Institute's prosperity index, and down from No. 5 last year and our lowest score since 2007.

We've got a lot going for us, notably in the areas of personal freedom and our business environment, where we rank in the top five, and in "social capital" and governance, where we sit in the top 10.

But we're coming in lower in the areas of economic quality, governance, safety and security, health and the natural environment.

It's not that Canada ranks low in those latter categories, but education, economic quality and natural environment don't crack the top 10, and safety and security doesn't make the top 20.

Legatum Institute Prosperity Index, top 10 countries 2016 rank 2017 rank Country 2 1 Norway 1 2 New Zealand 3 3 Finland 4 4 Switzerland 8 5 Sweden 7 6 Netherlands 9 7 Denmark 5 8 Canada 6 9 Australia 10 10 Britain SOURCE: LEGATUM INSTITUTE

"Overall prosperity in North America has been faltering for the past decade; and declined further in 2017," Legatum said.

"Having been the world-leading region for 10 years, North America's prosperity score fell more than any other region and now trails that of Western Europe," it added.

"North America's shrinking social capital is perhaps one cause – in this pillar both Canada and the U.S. fell dramatically this year. Civic engagement has declined in both countries: People are less likely to donate money to charity than last year and they volunteer less frequently – two measures in which North Americans had previously led the rest of the world."

Here's a noteworthy bit from the Legatum report: Canada is fourth-best in the business environment category, but down from earlier nonetheless "as people felt financial services had become less affordable and thought that hard work was less likely to get them ahead."

And another: "Canada also fell in the area of personal and social relationships: People are now less open to offering informal financial help and fewer Canadians say that they have relatives of friends they can count on in times of need."

Canada ranked No. 15 on economic quality, No. 4 on business environment, No. 9 on governance, No. 24 for safety and security, No. 13 for education, No. 24 for health and No. 18 for the natural environment.

On personal freedom, which takes into account progress on "basic legal rights, individual liberties and social tolerance," we ranked No. 2. And for social capital, a measure of "the strength of personal relationships, social network support, social norms and civic participation," we're No. 6.

We scored particularly well on the former because of our "high … societal tolerance of other ethnicities and immigrants." And on the latter, we're high but still declining because, similar to the U.S., as "people are donating and volunteering less frequently."

Canada also has "struggled considerably" in the health category over the past 10 years because of a drop in vaccination rates, and "more health problems in general," according to the report, which measures 149 countries and is based on a host of elements, including surveys.

The group cited, in particular, diabetes, obesity and TB.

But we've picked up on the environment said via protection of land and better air quality.

Notable, too, is what has happened since the financial crisis: The U.S. lost big time in economic quality but then picked up after 2012, while Canada "appeared to be weathering the economic storm more successfully, topping the U.S. until 2012.

"But since 2012, Canada's economic quality has declined, despite a marginal increase in growth and in satisfaction with household incomes," the report said.

"Where in the U.S., government is seen to be encouraging competition more than in 2012, the reverse is now true in Canada," it added.

"In fact, Canadians now feel that the government is doing less to counter monopolies; as a result, for the first time in 10 years, the U.S. has regained its advantage in economic quality over Canada."

TD, CIBC profits climb

Two of Canada's major banks posted hefty increases in fourth-quarter profits as the parade of bank earnings rolls on.

Toronto-Dominion Bank reported stronger profit of $2.7-billion, or $1.42 a share, diluted, compared to $2.3-billion or $1.20 a share a year earlier.

Adjusted profit rose to $2.6-billion, or $1.36, from $2.3-billion or $1.22.

"It looks like TD disappointed on the back of a retracement in earnings in its U.S. retail segment," said Barclays analyst John Aiken.

"While the domestic platform managed to shake off most of the annual Q4 uptick in expenses, this legacy appears to continue to affect the U.S. platform," he added.

"Further, there was a modestly greater deterioration in U.S. credit than we have been anticipating. While far from a disaster, we are concerned that, with the strength of TD's valuation over the past few months, the results today could lead to some relative weakness as expectations become reset somewhat heading into 2018."

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also recorded a big jump in fourth-quarter profit as it lauded a record year.

CIBC profit climbed to almost $1.2-billion, or $2.59 a share, diluted, from $931-million or $2.32 a year earlier.

Adjusted profit rose to almost $1.3-billion , or $2.81, from $1-billion or $2.60.

Chief executive officer Victor Dodig also boasted of a record 2017 profit that climbed to $4.7-billion.

"CIBC came in well ahead of expectations on the back of exceptionally strong domestic retail and a better-than-forecast contribution from its new U.S. platform, including PrivateBank," Mr. Aiken said..

"Given the negative sentiment on the name (including short sellers) and the strong performance against expectations, we would expect to see solid outperformance on CIBC today as the market begins to rerate the stock," he added.

‘Go big or go home’



OPEC holds its meeting in Vienna today, and markets are watching for what comes next on its production-cap agreement.

"The stakes are high for OPEC and their non-OPEC producer partners when they assemble [this] week in Vienna," said RBC's global head of commodity strategy, Helima Croft, and colleagues, commodity strategists Christopher Louney and Michael Tran.

"With many market participants anticipating a full-year 2018 extension of the 1.8-million barrel-a-day output cut, anything less could easily produce a sell-off sequel to the May meeting meltdown," they added in a report.

Remember that this meeting follows the recent purge in Saudi Arabia, a country that "seemingly knows the risks entailed in another underwhelming OPEC outcome," the RBC strategists said.

You have oil minister Khalid al-Falih and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, whose "grand plan to radically remake the Saudi state stands a greater chance of success in a $60-plus Brent crude price environment," they added.

"Disappointing MBS has shown to be anything but career enhancing, thus we think al-Falih will be further incentivized to stick to the landing [this week]."

("Incentivized" is an interesting choice of words given the recent developments in Saudi Arabia.)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 24, 2017. Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS

Also a big player here is Russia's Vladimir Putin, whose oil companies don't want an extension of the production cap.

The RBC strategists, though, said they think Putin's view will rule because his agenda will benefit from a "firmer" floor on oil prices.

"While at a minimum we think OPEC will opt to roll the deal until the next June meeting and dispense with the current expiration date, in our view it is more likely than not that OPEC and its producer partners choose to extend the cut through 2018," said Ms. Croft, Mr. Louney and Mr. Tran.

"The stakes for this meeting are high, indeed, and it is a 'go big or go home' event, in our view."

Stocks mixed, loonie sinking

Global markets are mixed so far, with New York poised for a stronger open, the Canadian dollar sinking fast, and all eyes on the OPEC meeting.

"OPEC look set for another nine months of their production cuts, with agreement amongst members providing a strong backdrop to today's discussions," said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

"With Russia only joining discussions in the afternoon, any announcement is expected later in the day, yet members will be encouraged by the resurgence in oil price over the past six months, recently bringing about a two-year high."

Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite lost 0.6 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 8:30 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.3 and 0.5 per cent.

New York futures were also up, and the loonie was down to about 77.5 cents (U.S.).

Bitcoin is also the buzz of the morning, given Wednesday's ups and downs.

"Bitcoin, which had until the summer been little more than a passing distraction for most investors, appears to be starting to gain acceptance as some form of safe haven, store of value, or even risky punt, whatever you want to call it, but however you describe it the interest it has seen the price go parabolic in the last few days," said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

"Exchanges appear to be queuing up to offer bitcoin futures, with Nasdaq yesterday saying it plans to follow the CME and offer bitcoin futures in the first half of 2018."

