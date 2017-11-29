Canada slips in prosperity ranking as bank services deemed costly, and it’s hard to get ahead

Briefing highlights

Canada slips in prosperity ranking

What to watch for at OPEC meeting

Live long and prosper



Canada is one of the world's most prosperous countries, but we're slipping in an annual ranking because we think we pay too much for financial services and believe hard work won't necessarily get us ahead.

Indeed, Canada now ranks No. 8 in the Legatum Institute's prosperity index, and down from No. 5 last year and our lowest score since 2007.

We've got a lot going for us, notably in the areas of personal freedom and our business environment, where we rank in the top five, and in "social capital" and governance, where we sit in the top 10.

But we're coming in lower in the areas of economic quality, governance, safety and security, health and the natural environment.

It's not that Canada ranks low in those latter categories, but education, economic quality and natural environment don't crack the top 10, and safety and security doesn't make the top 20.

Legatum Institute Prosperity Index, top 10 countries 2016 rank 2017 rank Country 2 1 Norway 1 2 New Zealand 3 3 Finland 4 4 Switzerland 8 5 Sweden 7 6 Netherlands 9 7 Denmark 5 8 Canada 6 9 Australia 10 10 Britain SOURCE: LEGATUM INSTITUTE

"Overall prosperity in North America has been faltering for the past decade; and declined further in 2017," Legatum said.

"Having been the world-leading region for 10 years, North America's prosperity score fell more than any other region and now trails that of Western Europe," it added.

"North America's shrinking social capital is perhaps one cause – in this pillar both Canada and the U.S. fell dramatically this year. Civic engagement has declined in both countries: People are less likely to donate money to charity than last year and they volunteer less frequently – two measures in which North Americans had previously led the rest of the world."

Here's a noteworthy bit from the Legatum report: Canada is fourth-best in the business environment category, but down from earlier nonetheless "as people felt financial services had become less affordable and thought that hard work was less likely to get them ahead."

And another: "Canada also fell in the area of personal and social relationships: People are now less open to offering informal financial help and fewer Canadians say that they have relatives of friends they can count on in times of need."

Canada ranked No. 15 on economic quality, No. 4 on business environment, No. 9 on governance, No. 24 for safety and security, No. 13 for education, No. 24 for health and No. 18 for the natural environment.

On personal freedom, which takes into account progress on "basic legal rights, individual liberties and social tolerance," we ranked No. 2. And for social capital, a measure of "the strength of personal relationships, social network support, social norms and civic participation," we're No. 6.

We scored particularly well on the former because of our "high … societal tolerance of other ethnicities and immigrants." And on the latter, we're high but still declining because, similar to the U.S., as "people are donating and volunteering less frequently."

Canada also has "struggled considerably" in the health category over the past 10 years because of a drop in vaccination rates, and "more health problems in general," according to the report, which measures 149 countries and is based on a host of elements, including surveys.

The group cited, in particular, diabetes, obesity and TB.

But we've picked up on the environment said via protection of land and better air quality.

Notable, too, is what has happened since the financial crisis: The U.S. lost big time in economic quality but then picked up after 2012, while Canada "appeared to be weathering the economic storm more successfully, topping the U.S. until 2012.

"But since 2012, Canada's economic quality has declined, despite a marginal increase in growth and in satisfaction with household incomes," the report said.

"Where in the U.S., government is seen to be encouraging competition more than in 2012, the reverse is now true in Canada," it added.

"In fact, Canadians now feel that the government is doing less to counter monopolies; as a result, for the first time in 10 years, the U.S. has regained its advantage in economic quality over Canada."

‘Go big or go home’



OPEC holds its meeting in Vienna today, and markets are watching for what comes next on its production-cap agreement.

"The stakes are high for OPEC and their non-OPEC producer partners when they assemble [this] week in Vienna," said RBC's global head of commodity strategy, Helima Croft, and colleagues, commodity strategists Christopher Louney and Michael Tran.

"With many market participants anticipating a full-year 2018 extension of the 1.8-million barrel-a-day output cut, anything less could easily produce a sell-off sequel to the May meeting meltdown," they added in a report.

Remember that this meeting follows the recent purge in Saudi Arabia, a country that "seemingly knows the risks entailed in another underwhelming OPEC outcome," the RBC strategists said.

You have oil minister Khalid al-Falih and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, whose "grand plan to radically remake the Saudi state stands a greater chance of success in a $60-plus Brent crude price environment," they added.

"Disappointing MBS has shown to be anything but career enhancing, thus we think al-Falih will be further incentivized to stick to the landing [this week]."

("Incentivized" is an interesting choice of words given the recent developments in Saudi Arabia.)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 24, 2017. Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS

Also a big player here is Russia's Vladimir Putin, whose oil companies don't want an extension of the production cap.

The RBC strategists, though, said they think Putin's view will rule because his agenda will benefit from a "firmer" floor on oil prices.

"While at a minimum we think OPEC will opt to roll the deal until the next June meeting and dispense with the current expiration date, in our view it is more likely than not that OPEC and its producer partners choose to extend the cut through 2018," said Ms. Croft, Mr. Louney and Mr. Tran.

"The stakes for this meeting are high, indeed, and it is a 'go big or go home' event, in our view."

