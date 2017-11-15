Canada’s millionaires club bulges (but many don’t want to share when they die)

Briefing highlights

Millionaires club swells

Canada is churning out more and more millionaires, with wealth on the rise as both financial and other assets climb in value.

And, it seems, some of them don't want to share the wealth with their kids when they're done with this earthly world.

Canada ranks relatively high in the world when it comes to the number of millionaires compared to other countries. And we're going to have even more over the next few years, according to an annual report from Credit Suisse.

Some of the Credit Suisse findings:

Canada is now home to 1.1 million millionaires, as measured in U.S. dollars, whose wealth includes financial and real assets such as their homes. That's up from 968,000 in 2016, and Credit Suisse forecasts their ranks will swell by 35 per cent, to almost 1.5 million, by 2022.

Number of millionaires in 2017 and 2022, by selected countries and regions Country 2017 2022 Change U.S. 15,356 17,784 16% Japan 2,693 3,821 42 Britain 2,189 2,126 -3 Germany 1,959 2,240 14 China 1,953 2,748 41 France 1,949 2,258 16 Italy 1,288 1,451 13 Australia 1,160 1,699 46 Canada 1,078 1,453 35 South Korea 686 972 42 Switzerland 594 670 13 Spain 428 506 18 Taiwan 381 501 31 Belgium 340 405 19 Sweden 335 408 22 Netherlands 335 373 11 Austria 250 287 15 India 245 372 52 Denmark 211 244 16 New Zealand 201 318 58 Norway 201 238 18 Brazil 164 296 80 Singapore 152 170 12 Russia 132 196 48 Ireland 125 166 33 Israel 120 157 31 Hong Kong 119 138 16 Indonesia 111 180 62 Greece 88 105 19 Mexico 84 88 5 Finland 80 94 18 UAE 79 113 43 Turkey 78 83 6 Saudi Arabia 69 89 29 Portugal 68 77 13 South Africa 58 82 41 Chile 57 75 32 Poland 57 74 30 Peru 40 59 48 Philippines 38 63 66 Malaysia 35 47 34 Czech Republic 30 44 47 Argentina 30 68 127 Thailand 30 35 17 Africa 121 210 73 Asia-Pacific 6,069 8,552 41 China 1,953 2,748 41 Europe 10,763 12,115 13 India 245 372 52 Latin America 460 706 54 North America 16,440 19,245 17 SOURCE: CREDIT SUISSE

Wealth per adult rose by an average 5.3 per cent in Canada between 2000 and 2017, if calculated in U.S. dollars. If you measure it by loonies, the rise was just 4.4 per cent.

"The small dip in wealth during the global financial crisis, and subsequent moderate growth in domestic currency units, is characteristic of the experience in several other major economies," Credit Suisse said.

And while we're more than just commodities, we still depend heavily on them.

"The economy was hit hard in 2015 by the drop in the world price of oil, but has weathered that and performed well in the 12 months to mid-2017," according to the report.

"Low interest rates were maintained, helping to stimulate house prices in major cities," it added.

"For these and other reasons, wealth per adult rose quite strongly in both U.S. dollars (6.8 per cent) and Canadian dollars (6.7 per cent) between mid-2016 and mid-2017."

Credit Suisse measured Canadian wealth per adult at $259,271, or 33 per cent below that in the U.S.

There's a nice but there, particularly given global concerns about inequality.

"Wealth is more equally distributed than south of the border, however, which accounts for the much higher median wealth of USD$91,100, compared with USD$55,900 for the USA," Credit Suisse said of Canada.

"Relative to its neighbour to the south, Canada has both a smaller percentage of people with less than USD$10,000 and a larger percentage with wealth above USD$100,000," it added.

"It has 1.1 million millionaires, and accounts for 3 per cent of the top 1 per cent of global wealth holders, despite having only 0.6 per cent of the world's adult population."

Wealth per adult over time, Canada Wealth per adult Wealth per adult at constant exchange rate $350,000 300,000 250,000 200,000 150,000 100,000 50,000 0 2001 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2013 2015 2017 SOURCE: CREDIT SUISSE

So much of this is driven by stocks, which rose by about 15 per cent in Canada, China, Japan and the United States, and by 10 per cent in Britain and Russia from 2016 to 2017.

"However, these lagged well behind France, Germany, India and Italy, where market capitalization rose by 30 per cent on average."

As for the really, really, really rich, or those whose net worth tops $50-million, we have 3,000 of them.

In a somewhat interesting twist, the Credit Suisse report just happened to come on the same day that investment firm Edward Jones released a survey on inheritance, as in, who gets one and who doesn't.

And when you put two and two together, you find that some of the Credit Suisse rich people don't necessarily plan to leave money to the Edward Jones would-be recipients.

The Edward Jones survey, done by Leger Research, showed that almost half of Canadians don't expect a windfall when their loved ones (maybe not-so-loved, as the case may be) pass on.

Younger Canadians, those in the 18-54 age group, are "the most optimistic" in expecting a big inheritance. Even those aged 55 to 64, and one in three over 65, expect something decent (which, in theory, ought to come soon).

Here's a breakdown:

Thirty-two per cent of us don't expect to leave a "significant financial contribution" behind, while 58 per cent do. The rest either didn't know or preferred not to answer.

By income category, 54 per cent of those with less than $40,000 expect to leave something big to their loved ones. That rises to 58 per cent for those between $40,000 and $59,000, 57 per cent for those between $60,000 and $79,000, and 64 per cent in each of the $80,000-$99,000 and $100,000+ groups.

"An inheritance can have a major impact on your financial strategy," Patrick French, principal of solutions tools and consulting at Edward Jones, said in releasing the survey results.

"Planning ahead so that you can have an appropriate strategy in place is crucial, whether or not you are expecting an inheritance from your loved ones."

(Memo to my four kids: You are loved dearly. It's the amount that's left that's in question.)

Stocks sink

Global stock markets are tumbling across the board, with New York poised for a weaker open, with developments in China and the U.S. weighing on the minds of investors.

"Yet again, the selloff in Asia overnight has prompted declines in European stock markets," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"It was nearly a week ago since the Nikkei 225 had that sharp decline, and investors are still cutting the long positions in equity markets," Mr. Madden said, adding that "traders are concerned that China's economy is slowing down, and therefore won't be as mineral-hungry as they once were."

Tokyo's Nikkei lost 1.6 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.8 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.5 and 1 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down.

The U.S. political scene is also playing into markets.

"Global stocks are on the retreat, after the Senate leader alluded to the possible inclusion of an Obamacare repeal within the tax reforms, thus increasing the complexity and reducing the chances of a swing resolution," said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

"The deterioration in global stocks clearly has a footing in last week's Senate announcement that we may not see a U.S. corporate tax cut until 2019," he added.

"However, the worst may not be over yet. With Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell hoping to add a repeal of the 'individual mandate' into the bill as a way to undermine Obamacare, the pathway to tax reform just got more complicated."

Add the military seizing control in Zimbabwe to the global selloff, and "it comes as no surprise that the havens such as gold and the yen are coming back into favour."

The U.S. dollar is also weaker, with the loonie above 78.5 cents (U.S.).

What to watch for today

There will be a twist when the Canadian Real Estate Association reports on October home sales and prices.

That's because, as we've already seen from numbers released by Vancouver's local board, the hit to that market from a tax on foreign buyers has now run for more than 12 months, which means a year-over-year comparison is now apples to apples.

"Vancouver is bouncing back with gusto as sales are up over 20 per cent year over year, as the drag from the foreign buyers' tax put in place in August, 2016, has fallen out of the calculation," said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"Sales of condos and townhomes are surging while single-family homes continue to languish," he added.

"Toronto appears to be about nine months behind Vancouver, with similar dynamics (condos/townhomes versus singles) in place. It looks as though domestic buyers have been driven into more affordable segments of the market, with single-family homes in Vancouver and Toronto out of reach for the average family."

Of course, there's more to Canada's housing market than just the Vancouver and Toronto areas, though they tend to get most of the attention because of their wildly inflated prices.

"Activity continues to grind higher in Ottawa and Montreal, while the Prairies remain in a slump," Mr. Reitzes said.

He expects the CREA report to show that cross-country sales slipped 7 per cent in October from a year earlier, with average prices up 5 per cent, buoyed by Vancouver.

The MLS home price index, deemed a better measure than the average, is expected to rise by just 9 per cent.

Why just?

Because that would mark "the slowest pace this year, and down from April's 19.7-per-cent record high."

Wednesday, too, is when attention turns to inflation.

Economists generally expect October's annual inflation rate in the United States to come in at 2 per cent, down from September's 2.2 per cent.

The monthly report on U.S. retail sales will be released at the same time, and economists expect to see a flat reading for October.

