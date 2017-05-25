Briefing highlights
- A look at Citi's Canadian outlook
- Bank sees Toronto housing correction
- Loonie to rise, but won't reach parity
- Global stock markets on the rise
- New York poised for stronger open
- Loonie just below 74.5 cents
- OPEC extends production cap
- Profits up at RBC, CIBC, TD
- TD sees no widespread sales practice problems
Citi's Canadian outlook
It always helps to know what your neighbour is saying about you, particularly if that neighbour happens to be a big U.S. bank.
So here’s how Citigroup sees Canada at this point: The economy is on a “solid” track, unemployment is declining, the loonie is weak though will perk up, and both monetary and fiscal policies are easy.
And built into the economic forecast is a Toronto housing market correction.
“Real GDP is on track to expand at a 4-per-cent pace in 1Q 2017, led by stronger consumer demand for goods, services, and homes, as well as a modest rebound in business investment,” said economist Dana M. Peterson at Citi Research.
“The rise in inventories should offset the sizeable net exports drag anticipated,” she added as part of a new global outlook.
“Job gains and hours worked continue to expand and the unemployment rate is falling. However, [core consumer price index] and wage inflation continue to slow, signalling some remaining slack in the Canadian economy.”
The Bank of Canada, too, noted the strength of the first quarter in its rate statement Wednesday, and a weaker showing after that.
Citi projects economic growth in Canada at 2.6 per cent this year, 2 per cent in each of the following three years, and 1.9 per cent in 2021.
It also sees the loonie eventually rising, though never reaching parity with the U.S. dollar over that time-frame: Just over 74 cents (U.S.) this year, just below 73 cents in 2018, and then 75.2 cents, 78.7 cents and 83.3 cents.
Unemployment is forecast to ease, to 6.5 per cent next year.
“Several factors should contribute to Canada’s ongoing recovery, including completion of the internal structural adjustment away from commodities; a moderate U.S. expansion; slightly higher oil prices; easy domestic monetary and fiscal policies; and a weak Canadian dollar,” Ms. Peterson said in the report.
Citi first trimmed its 2018 economic growth forecast earlier, as the Ontario government unveiled several measures to deflate the housing bubble in and around Toronto, cutting its projection to 2 per cent from an earlier 2.2 per cent.
Ms. Peterson added in an interview that a housing correction takes about a year to play out. And it’s already under way in Toronto, having started in the second quarter, she said.
So looked at another way, that would shave growth in gross domestic product by 1 per cent over the course of four quarters.
That correction, by the way, would see home-price growth in Toronto slowing, not contracting outright.
And here’s something worth closing with: Just as activity moved east to Toronto after B.C.’s tax on foreign buyers of Vancouver-area properties, Ms. Peterson is now watching to see what happens in Montreal.
Markets on rise
Global markets are on the rise so far, with Canada’s big banks reporting quarterly results and OPEC deciding to extend a production cap agreement.
Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.4 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up, and the Canadian dollar was just shy of 74.5 cents.
This came as OPEC producers met in Vienna and agreed to extend their output cap by nine months to buoy prices. Russia already said it would support the extension.
Bank profits up
Three more of Canada’s big banks are out with stronger second-quarter results.
Royal Bank of Canada profit rose to $2.8-billion, or $1.85 a share, from $2.6-billion or $1.66 a year earlier.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, meanwhile, posted a profit of $1.1-billion, or $2.59 a share, compared with $941-million or $2.35.
Toronto-Dominion Bank, in turn, reported profit rose to $2.5-billion, or $1.31 a share, from $2.1-billion or $1.07.
TD also said it has found no systemic problems related to the controversy over sales practices.
“We have largely completed this review and we continue to believe that we do not have a widespread problem with people acting unethically in order to achieve sales goals,” chief executive officer Bharat Masrani said in the statement announcing its results.
“As we have indicated, we will act on the opportunities we found to improve our business.”
- Fed official urges preservation of trade ties with Mexico, Canada
- Jennifer Dowty: 15 companies insiders are buying and selling
- Stephanie Nolen: Brazil's sordid tale of beef and bribes
Other news
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
