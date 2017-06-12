We’re going to hear a lot this week about our nasty credit habits and the inflated home prices for which we’re using that borrowed money.

But first, the good news (or small comfort, or whatever you want to call it): The Bank of Canada says a bust in the frothy Toronto or Vancouver housing markets wouldn’t drag the country down with it.

That was one of the takeaways from the central bank’s review of the financial system last week, as The Globe and Mail’s David Parkinson reported, and one of the new noteworthy elements of that report.

The central bank cited mounting concerns over household debt and bubbly housing markets, but added that the threat of a U.S.-style meltdown that would lead to a broader crisis isn’t part of the scenario.

The central bank also said Ontario’s new measures to tame the overheated markets in and around Toronto should ease the risk. But remember, Vancouver is now on the rebound after slumping in the immediate aftermath of B.C.’s measures.

To be clear, most observers aren’t forecasting an all-out meltdown, but rather a modest correction, or soft landing, as they say. But the threat is certainly there.

As the Bank of Canada sees it, a full-on bust in the Toronto and Vancouver regions would have “modest direct spillovers to housing markets in the rest of the country.”

That’s the good news. For the rest of Canada.

But in a list of threats and vulnerabilities, the key one for B.C. and Ontario is found under “Risk 2,” which the central bank views as a “moderate” one.

“The house price correction assumed in Risk 2 has its largest effects on the British Columbia and Ontario economies, with important direct effects on residential investment, related consumption spending such as on furniture and appliances, and real estate services,” the Bank of Canada said.

“The fall in house prices also leads to negative wealth and collateral effects, which further weigh on consumption spending,” it added.

“These impacts are amplified in the affected provinces by the elevated share of highly indebted households, as discussed in Vulnerability 1, as well as by the resulting decline in consumer confidence ... Smaller lenders concentrated in Ontario and British Columbia would see a greater portion of their assets affected than large Canadian financial institutions would.”

We’ll get a further sense of this on Wednesday, when Statistics Canada releases its quarterly report on household debt and wealth.

This is the report that, last time out, put the key measure of household debt to disposable income at a fresh high.

Wednesday’s report is for the first quarter, or before the new Ontario measures, and there are caveats here.

“Canada’s household debt ratio likely retreated in Q1 from the record high hit in the fourth quarter,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Nesbitt Burns.

“Before getting too excited, keep in mind that the ratio is not seasonally adjusted and generally declines in the first quarter (it has fallen for seven straight Q1s),” he added.

“However, the housing market in the Golden Horseshoe was nothing short of scorching to start the year, and that could mean a smaller decline in the debt ratio than usual.”

There may be much angst but the overall finances of Canadians are nonetheless in “decent shape,” Mr. Reitzes added.

“Admittedly, households are vulnerable to higher rates, but it doesn’t look like big rate increases are coming any time soon.”

As Mr. Reitzes also noted, we already know from the monthly reports of local real estate boards that the Toronto market is cooling as Vancouver shows renewed signs of life.

We’ll get the national picture Thursday, when the Canadian Real Estate Association releases its May report on sales and prices.

BMO expects the report to show home sales down 5.5 per cent from a year earlier, and average prices up 6.5 per cent.

The MLS home price index, which is seen as a better measure, is expected to show the pace of growth easing from April’s rate of almost 20 per cent.

What’s that look like? Still a nice round 18 per cent, BMO says.