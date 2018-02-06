‘Bloodbath’ could end in 10% correction: ‘This fall in markets doesn’t feel like it is over’

Briefing highlights

Analyst sees 10% correction

Asian, European stocks tumble

New York futures bouncing around

Where the 'bloodbath' ends

Obviously we all want to know where the stock market "bloodbath" ends.

Jasper Lawler, for one, warns it's not over yet, but when all is said and done, the head of research at London Capital Group sees a 10-per-cent correction in the S&P 500 from the market peak.

Based on futures, we actually hit that mark at one point overnight, he noted.

"The indiscriminate selling will probably continue until Wall Street finds its first bottom," Mr. Lawler said in a research note today.

"For what it is worth, sentiment has improved from overnight pricing," he added.

Major European exchanges are off their lows, he added in an interview, and "I think some confidence is already coming back into the market."

Of course, Monday was a prime example of extreme uncertainty that led to ups and downs, the latter being where we ended. Sharply down, with losses of 4.6 per cent in the U.S. and 1.7 per cent in Toronto.

Not only that, New York futures initially suggesting an opening bounce, but then turned sour. Since then, they've been bouncing around.

Analysts say the mayhem was sparked by inflation fears raising the prospect of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates three or four times this year. That halted the record highs of markets, the sustainability of which observers had questioned, anyway. Now, it's all about where it all ends.

"The bloodbath on Wall Street has washed away all the confidence in European markets," Mr. Lawler said.

The losses, added CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson, are now self-perpetuating, which, of course, makes calling an end rather difficult.

"These declines have been a long time coming, and in a sense have already started to become self-accelerating," Mr. Hewson said.

"At the end of last year, margin debt levels on U.S. stocks were at record highs, helping fuel the rise we've seen in the last few months," he added in his client commentary.

"The selloff in the last few days is likely to reverse this trend, and potentially accelerate it further, particularly if investors start to unwind it over concerns that we could fall further, which seems likely if events in Asia this morning are any guide."

He added later that it's still going to take some time to see where it ends.

"While we are trading off our lows, the speed of the recent declines has no doubt caught a few people out," Mr. Hewson said.

"It is also a reminder to complacent investors that markets can go down as well as up.

At this point, his advice for investors is to wait to determine how the market settles, and then take a cue from the new range.

"This fall in markets doesn't feel like it is over, and, as a result, we could well see further volatility."

Like Mr. Lawler, IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp has an opitimistic outlook.

"Much has been made of the absolute fall in point terms, but in percentage terms this would be a common or garden correction, and not the beginning of something bigger," Mr. Beauchamp said.

"A host of indicators, including market breadth, are at the kind of levels that signal short-term bottoms, suggesting that a bounce from here is entirely within the bounds of possibility."