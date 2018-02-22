Freedom Never: Some Canadians seem destined for the grave still buried in debt

Briefing highlights

Call it Freedom Never: Many Canadian seniors can't shake their debts, raising the question of whether a "worry-free retirement may be a thing of the past," as Sun Life Financial puts it.

The insurance giant found in a Canada-wide survey that one-quarter of retirees are still juggling debts, which is in line with what other evidence has demonstrated.

"From living with a mortgage to unpaid credit cards, retirees can find themselves facing financial challenges in their golden years," Sun Life said in releasing details of the mid-October Ipsos survey of 2,900 people.

"Baby boomers are no sranger to today's increased financial demand; in fact, one in five (20 per cent) retirees are still making mortgage payments," Sun life said.

"The financial strain doesn't stop there," it added, noting its study showed "retirees still use credit some of the same ways they did before retirement."

Setting mortgages aside, the survey indicated 66 per cent have upaid credit cards, 26 per cent are still paying for their cars, 7 per cent for health expenses, 7 per cent for holidays or vacation properties, and 6 per cent for home renos.

Sun Life's findings follow a Statistics Canada report that showed 58 per cent of families led by seniors could claim they had no debts in 2016, compared to 72.6 per cent in 1999, though a better showing than in 2012 when it was 57.5 per cent.

That same report showed that among senior-led families, almost 14 per cent still had a mortgage, up from 7.7 per cent in 1999.

Stocks, loonie hit

Global markets are struggling again after Wednesday's late plunge, and the Canadian dollar is well below 79 US cents.

Tokyo's Nikkei lost 1.1 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.5 per cent, though the Shanghai composite rose 2.2 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.8 per cent by about 5:50 a.m. ET.

New York futures were mixed.

The loonie was sitting at about 78.8 US cents.

The setback Wednesday came after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its last meeting, indicating the economy is perking up, and consumer prices with it.

"The U.S. central bank believes it will reach its inflation target of 2 per cent, but they are not afraid of the cost of living becoming too high," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"Traders are fearful the U.S. central bank might quicken their pace of interest rate hikes," he added.

"The reaction by traders sent the yield on the U.S. 10-year government bond to 2.95 per cent - its highest in four years."

CIBC raises dividend, posts dip in profit

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce kicked off first-quarter reporting season among the major banks with a dividend increase and a dip in profit.

CIBC profit slipped to $1.32-billion, or $2.95 a share, diluted, from $1.4-billion or $3.50 a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $1.43-billion, or $3.18, from $1.17-billion or $2.89.

The bank boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.33 from $1.30.

Magna boosts dividend

Magna International Inc. boosted its quarterly dividend by 20 per cent as it posted record fourth-quarter results.

Sales climbed to a record US$10.4-billion from US$9.3-billion a year earlier, while profit attributable to Magna rose to US$556-million from US$478-million.

Diluted earnings per share hit a record US$1.53 from US$1.24, the Canadian auto parts giant said as it increased its dividend to 33 US cents.

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada releases its monthly report on retail sales for the key month of December.

Observers generally expect to see a drop of 0.5 per cent, though it could be bigger than that, with auto sales dragging down our shopping.

"Adding to the softness is an anticipated decline in underlying sales," said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"Increased activity on Black Friday has pulled sales into November in recent years, and 2017 was likely no different. The ubiquity of gift cards also serves to push sales into January, acting as another headwind on December."

